...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. For Eastern Box
Elder County and the northern Wasatch Front, wind chills from
10 below to 20 below zero, coldest near Tremonton. For the Cache
Valley, wind chills as low as 30 below zero.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County, Northern Wasatch Front,
Cache Valley/Utah Portion and Southwest Utah.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
&&
1 of 3
FILE - Pedestrians walk past a large department store advertising its post Christmas sales In London, Dec. 29, 2022. Europe’s economy has scraped out meager gains at the end of last year as galloping inflation fed by high energy prices and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine deterred people from spending in shops and restaurants. The European Union statistics agency Eurostat reported Tuesday Jan. 31, 2023, that economic output crept 0.1% higher in the last three months of 2022.
FILE - A woman walks with purchases past a store in Berlin, Germany, Friday, April 1, 2022. Europe ended a bad year for inflation with some relief as price gains eased again, though they still rose a painful 9.2% in December, according to data released Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.
FILE - A cargo ship passes the buildings of the banking district in Frankfurt, Germany, Dec. 14, 2022. Europe’s economy has scraped out meager gains at the end of last year as galloping inflation fed by high energy prices and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine deterred people from spending in shops and restaurants. The European Union statistics agency Eurostat reported Tuesday Jan. 31, 2023, that economic output crept 0.1% higher in the last three months of 2022.
Europe scrapes out economic growth by dodging gas disaster
Europe’s economy has scraped out meager gains at the end of last year as galloping inflation fed by high energy prices and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine deterred people from spending in shops and restaurants
FILE - Pedestrians walk past a large department store advertising its post Christmas sales In London, Dec. 29, 2022. Europe’s economy has scraped out meager gains at the end of last year as galloping inflation fed by high energy prices and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine deterred people from spending in shops and restaurants. The European Union statistics agency Eurostat reported Tuesday Jan. 31, 2023, that economic output crept 0.1% higher in the last three months of 2022.
Alastair Grant - staff, AP
FILE - A woman walks with purchases past a store in Berlin, Germany, Friday, April 1, 2022. Europe ended a bad year for inflation with some relief as price gains eased again, though they still rose a painful 9.2% in December, according to data released Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.
Pavel Golovkin - staff, AP
FILE - A cargo ship passes the buildings of the banking district in Frankfurt, Germany, Dec. 14, 2022. Europe’s economy has scraped out meager gains at the end of last year as galloping inflation fed by high energy prices and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine deterred people from spending in shops and restaurants. The European Union statistics agency Eurostat reported Tuesday Jan. 31, 2023, that economic output crept 0.1% higher in the last three months of 2022.
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Europe’s economy scraped out meager gains at the end of last year as galloping inflation fed by high energy prices and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine deterred people from spending in shops and restaurants.
“Growth was still very weak,” said Rory Fennessy, European economist at Oxford Economics. He added that “the positive reading could mask underlying weakness in domestic demand” and that “private consumption is likely to have contracted.”
“The main reason” pushing Europe into positive territory was strong growth of 3.5% in Ireland — a figure usually “distorted” by the large number of foreign firms located there for tax reasons, said Martin Moryson, chief economist for Europe at asset manager DWS. Major economies Germany and Italy shrank, by 0.2% and 0.1%, respectively.
Growth also faced headwinds from reduced activity in China, a major trade partner, due to the severe COVID-19 restrictions that have since been lifted. A possible economic rebound there is a key question for Europe and the global economy this year, given China’s previous role as a motor of global growth.
While underwhelming, Europe's growth figure at least raises the chance it will scrape by without a technical recession even if economic expansion is negative in the first three months of this year. Two straight quarters of falling output is one definition of recession, although the economists on the eurozone business cycle dating committee use a broader range of data such as unemployment and the depth of the downturn.
Consumer prices jumped 9.2% in December from a year earlier, far above the central bank’s goal of 2%. Rate increases are the chief antidote to excessive inflation but can slow the economy by making it more expensive to buy a house or a car on credit or borrow to expand a business.
The central bank’s governing council is expected to add another half-percentage point rate hike at its meeting Thursday.
Rate increases by other central banks around the world, including the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of England, also have added strain to the global economy. ECB officials say that raising rates now and capping inflation before it gets baked into the economy avoids the need for more drastic action later.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.