European Central Bank makes largest-ever interest rate hike

FILE - Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank smiles during a press conference following a meeting of the governing council in Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, July 21, 2022. Europe is going to see higher interest rates. The European Central Bank's meeting Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022 is not about whether to raise rates, but by how much.

 Michael Probst

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank made its largest-ever interest rate increase Thursday, following the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks in a global stampede of rapid rate hikes meant to snuff out the inflation that is squeezing consumers and pushing Europe toward recession.

The bank’s governing council raised its key benchmarks by an unprecedented three-quarters of a percentage point for the 19 countries that use the euro currency. The ECB usually moves rates by a quarter-point and had not raised its key bank lending rate by three-quarters of a point since the euro’s launch in 1999.

