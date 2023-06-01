...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Logan River Near Logan affecting Cache County.
For the Logan River...including Logan...elevated river levels are
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you are in the advisory area, remain alert to possible flooding
or the possibility of the advisory being upgraded to a warning.
If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an
alternative route.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Keep children and
pets away from riverbanks as flows are fast and cold.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued Thursday afternoon at 1200 PM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Continued high flows remaining near bankfull.
* WHERE...Logan River Near Logan.
* WHEN...Until early Saturday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 5.2 feet (1540 cfs), minor flooding will impact the
Birch Glen summer home development in Logan Canyon. Additionally,
various campgrounds throughout Logan Canyon will receive flood
damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM MDT Wednesday the stage was 5.0 feet (1408 CFS).
- Forecast...The river will continue to flow just above action
stage with a maximum forecast value of 5.1 feet (1475 cfs)
through Friday, then gradually decrease to just below action
stage by Saturday afternoon.
- Action stage is 5.0 feet (1374 cfs).
- Flood stage is 5.2 feet (1552 cfs).
&&
Moldova's President Maia Sandu, right, walks with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during arrivals for the European Political Community Summit at the Mimi Castle in Bulboaca, Moldova, Thursday, June 1, 2023. Leaders are meeting in Moldova Thursday for a summit aiming to show a united front in the face of Russia's war in Ukraine and underscore support for the Eastern European country's ambitions to draw closer to the West and keep Moscow at bay.
European summit in Moldova tackles Ukraine war, regional conflicts
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is at a sprawling summit of some 50 European leaders in Moldova, becoming the focal point of an event that seeks to quell regional conflicts and shore up unity in the face of Russia’s war
Moldova's President Maia Sandu, right, walks with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during arrivals for the European Political Community Summit at the Mimi Castle in Bulboaca, Moldova, Thursday, June 1, 2023. Leaders are meeting in Moldova Thursday for a summit aiming to show a united front in the face of Russia's war in Ukraine and underscore support for the Eastern European country's ambitions to draw closer to the West and keep Moscow at bay.
Andreea Alexandru - staff, AP
Vadim Ghirda - staff, AP
Vadim Ghirda - staff, AP
Peter Klaunzer - foreign subscriber, Keystone
Andreea Alexandru - staff, AP
Vadim Ghirda - staff, AP
Andreea Alexandru - staff, AP
Vadim Ghirda - staff, AP
Vadim Ghirda - staff, AP
Vadim Ghirda - staff, AP
Carl Court - pool, Pool Getty Images Europe
Vadim Ghirda - staff, AP
Vadim Ghirda - staff, AP
Andreea Alexandru - staff, AP
Andreea Alexandru - staff, AP
Vadim Ghirda - staff, AP
Andreea Alexandru - staff, AP
Vadim Ghirda - staff, AP
Vadim Ghirda - staff, AP
Andreea Alexandru - staff, AP
Vadim Ghirda - staff, AP
Andreea Alexandru - staff, AP
BULBOACA, Moldova (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took his quest for more arms and support to a sprawling summit of some 50 European leaders in Moldova on Thursday, becoming the focal point of an event that seeks to quell regional conflicts and shore up unity in the face of Russia’s war.
The meeting of the pan-continental European Political Community, which embraces all European nations other than Russia and Belarus, gathered the heads of state and government from 47 countries but its attention was on the continent's south and east — a region pushed to a turning point in its relationship with Moscow because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year.
