England forward Harry Kane speaks to the media during a press conference at the Qatar National Convention Center on the eve of the group B World Cup soccer match between England and Iran, in Doha, Qatar, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.

 Abbie Parr - staff, AP

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The captains of seven European nations will not wear anti-discrimination armbands in World Cup games after threats from FIFA to show yellow cards to the players.

“As national federations we can't put our players in a position where they could face sporting sanctions, including bookings,” the seven soccer federations said Monday in a joint statement.


