...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO
11 AM MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulation 2 to 5 inches
valley floors, 4 to 8 inches benches, Uinta County, and Wasatch
Back, except up to 12 inches Park City. Strong wind gusts will
accompany the frontal passage.
* WHERE...Portions of northern Utah and southwest Wyoming.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions will impact the early portion
of the Friday morning commute. Strong winds with the front are
likely to also cause areas of blowing and drifting of snow.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A band of moderate to heavy snow will push
north to south through northern Utah in the early morning hours
Friday, generally from 2 am to 5 am for most locations. This
band of heavy snowfall will last 1-2 hours in most locations,
with potential to last through 7am at much lower snowfall rates.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial
511.
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit http://www.wyoroad.info or dial 511.
