...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT
TODAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches, with up to 6 additional inches on the benches of Davis
and Weber counties.
* WHERE...Tooele and Rush Valleys, Eastern Box Elder County,
Northern Wasatch Front, Salt Lake Valley, Utah Valley and
Cache Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Until noon MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will persist this morning before
becoming showery in the afternoon. Snow will be heavy at times,
particularly along the east benches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx.
&&
FILE - The European Central Bank is pictured in Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, March 15, 2023. Inflation in the 20 countries that use the euro slowed to 6.9 percent in March, the lowest level in a year, as food costs continued to rise while energy prices fell, making a sharp turnaround after months of punishing increases.
LONDON (AP) — Inflation in the 20 countries that use the euro currency slowed to 6.9% in March, the lowest level in a year, with food costs still on the rise while energy prices fell, making a sharp turnaround after months of punishing increases.
Consumer prices in the eurozone dropped from the 8.5% recorded in February, according to data released Friday by the European Union’s statistics agency, Eurostat.
The inflation has dropped to its lowest level in a year since since peaking at 10.6% in October.
But prices for food, alcohol and tobacco rose by a painful 15.4%, faster than the previous month's 15%, in a sign that European consumers are still getting squeezed.
Energy prices, however, fell 0.9% — an abrupt change of direction after rising at double-digit rates over the past year.
Russia's war in Ukraine pushed up prices for natural gas used to heat homes and generate electricity, fueling overall inflation, but the latest reading indicates that a mild winter and European efforts to store and source gas from sources outside Russia have paid off.
So-called core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, increased slightly to 5.7% from 5.6% the previous month. That number can give a better sense of whether inflation is becoming entrenched into the economy over the longer term.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
