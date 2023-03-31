Europe Economy

FILE - The European Central Bank is pictured in Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, March 15, 2023. Inflation in the 20 countries that use the euro slowed to 6.9 percent in March, the lowest level in a year, as food costs continued to rise while energy prices fell, making a sharp turnaround after months of punishing increases.

LONDON (AP) — Inflation in the 20 countries that use the euro currency slowed to 6.9% in March, the lowest level in a year, with food costs still on the rise while energy prices fell, making a sharp turnaround after months of punishing increases.

Consumer prices in the eurozone dropped from the 8.5% recorded in February, according to data released Friday by the European Union’s statistics agency, Eurostat.


