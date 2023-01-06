...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of Trace to 4 inches for
the valley floors, locally up to 6 inches on the benches. For
the Wasatch Back, 2 to 6 inches of snow expected, especially
in the Park City area and Ogden Valley.
* WHERE...Tooele and Rush Valleys, Eastern Box Elder County,
Northern Wasatch Front, Salt Lake Valley, Utah Valley, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion and Wasatch Back.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions can be expected for bench
areas of the Wasatch Front, the Cache Valley and the Wasatch
Back including the Friday morning commute. Winter driving
conditions will be possible for valley floors, but this will
be dependent on a changeover to snow this morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial
511.
&&
1 of 5
FILE - The European Central Bank is located near the river Main in Frankfurt, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. The ECB could slow its record pace of interest rate increases. Analysts say Thursday's meeting could see an increase of half a percentage point instead of three-quarters of a point after inflation fell unexpectedly in November.
FILE - A woman walks with purchases past a store in Berlin, Germany, Friday, April 1, 2022. Europe ended a bad year for inflation with some relief as price gains eased again, though they still rose a painful 9.2% in December, according to data released Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.
FILE - A customer pays for vegetables at the Maravillas market in Madrid, Spain, May 12, 2022. Europe ended a bad year for inflation with some relief as price gains eased again, though they still rose a painful 9.2% in December, according to data released Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.
FILE - A cashier changes a 50 Euro banknote with US dollars at an exchange counter in Rome, Italy, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Europe ended a bad year for inflation with some relief as price gains eased again, though they still rose a painful 9.2% in December, according to data released Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.
FILE - A woman uses an ATM machine in the main town of the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes, southeastern Greece, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Europe ended a bad year for inflation with some relief as price gains eased again, though they still rose a painful 9.2% in December, according to data released Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.
FILE - The European Central Bank is located near the river Main in Frankfurt, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. The ECB could slow its record pace of interest rate increases. Analysts say Thursday's meeting could see an increase of half a percentage point instead of three-quarters of a point after inflation fell unexpectedly in November.
Michael Probst - staff, AP
FILE - A woman walks with purchases past a store in Berlin, Germany, Friday, April 1, 2022. Europe ended a bad year for inflation with some relief as price gains eased again, though they still rose a painful 9.2% in December, according to data released Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.
Pavel Golovkin - staff, AP
FILE - A customer pays for vegetables at the Maravillas market in Madrid, Spain, May 12, 2022. Europe ended a bad year for inflation with some relief as price gains eased again, though they still rose a painful 9.2% in December, according to data released Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.
Manu Fernandez - staff, AP
FILE - A cashier changes a 50 Euro banknote with US dollars at an exchange counter in Rome, Italy, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Europe ended a bad year for inflation with some relief as price gains eased again, though they still rose a painful 9.2% in December, according to data released Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.
Gregorio Borgia - staff, AP
FILE - A woman uses an ATM machine in the main town of the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes, southeastern Greece, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Europe ended a bad year for inflation with some relief as price gains eased again, though they still rose a painful 9.2% in December, according to data released Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.
The consumer price index for the 19 countries that used the euro currency rose 9.2% in December from a year earlier, the slowest pace since August, the European Union statistics agency Eurostat said Friday. Croatia joined the eurozone on Jan. 1.
Food price gains, the other big factor that's been driving up European inflation, held fairly steady. Prices for food, alcohol and tobacco rose at a 13.8% annual pace in December, a smidgen higher than the month before.
“It is likely that the peak in inflation is behind us now, but far more relevant for the economy and policymakers is whether inflation will structurally trend back to 2% from here on,” said Bert Colijn, senior eurozone economist at ING Bank.
So-called core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy costs, climbed to 5.2% last month from November's 5%, as prices rose for both services and goods such as clothing, appliances, cars and computers. Colijn and other economists said that means European Central Bank officials will likely roll out more interest rate hikes to get inflation back to their 2% target.
Macron spoke to bakers gathered at the presidential palace for a traditional Epiphany kings cake ceremony, underscoring how energy and food prices are intertwined.
“Like you, I’ve had enough of people making excessive profits on the crisis," he said.
The French government has capped natural gas and electricity price hikes to 15% this year for consumers and some very small companies that don't use much energy. But more energy-intensive businesses, like bakeries, aren't covered, leaving some of them facing closure because they can't pay their bills.
While governments have offered relief on high energy bills, central banks are battling inflation by hiking interest rates.
“The eurozone economy is at best stagnating, and persistently strong core inflation means the ECB will feel duty bound to press on with its tightening cycle for a while yet,” said Andrew Kenningham, chief Europe economist for Capital Economics.
___
AP reporter Sylvie Corbet in Paris contributed to this report.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.