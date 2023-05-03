.Snow melt and increased reservoir releases may cause the river
flows to become high. Possible minor flooding downstream from the
dam.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
File - Kate Miller-Heidke of Australia performs during a rehearsal for the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv, Israel. Since 1956, the Eurovision Song Contest has provided catchy tunes, cheesy pop and bombastic anthems - but also some eye-catching fashion.
FILE - Israeli singer Dana International celebrates her victory in the Eurovision Song Contest at the Birmingham Indoor Arena, May 10, 1998, Birmingham England. Since 1956, the Eurovision Song Contest has provided catchy tunes, cheesy pop and bombastic anthems - but also some eye-catching fashion.
File - The WIG WAM group of Norway perform during the semi-final dress rehearsal of the Eurovision song contest in Kiev, Ukraine, May 18, 2005. Since 1956, the Eurovision Song Contest has provided catchy tunes, cheesy pop and bombastic anthems - but also some eye-catching fashion.
FILE - Finnish group Lordi celebrate after their victory in the Eurovision Song Contest, May 21, 2006, at the Indoor Olympic stadium in Athens, Greece. Since 1956, the Eurovision Song Contest has provided catchy tunes, cheesy pop and bombastic anthems - but also some eye-catching fashion.
File - Jedward perform during rehearsal for the final show of the 2012 Eurovision Song Contest at the Baku Crystal Hall in Baku, May 25, 2012. Since 1956, the Eurovision Song Contest has provided catchy tunes, cheesy pop and bombastic anthems - but also some eye-catching fashion.
File - Krista Siegfrids, of Finland performs her song "Marry Me" during a rehearsal for the final of the Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Arena in Malmo, Sweden, May 17, 2013. Since 1956, the Eurovision Song Contest has provided catchy tunes, cheesy pop and bombastic anthems - but also some eye-catching fashion.
File - Singer Conchita Wurst representing Austria performs the song 'Rise Like a Phoenix' after winning the Eurovision Song Contest in the B&W Halls in Copenhagen, Denmark, May 10, 2014. Since 1956, the Eurovision Song Contest has provided catchy tunes, cheesy pop and bombastic anthems - but also some eye-catching fashion.
File - Elina Nechayeva from Estonia performs the song 'La Forza' in Lisbon, Portugal, May 8, 2018 during the first semi-final for the Eurovision Song Contest. Since 1956, the Eurovision Song Contest has provided catchy tunes, cheesy pop and bombastic anthems - but also some eye-catching fashion.
File - Greek singer Eleni Foureira performs during the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest grand final in Tel Aviv, Israel, May 18, 2019. Since 1956, the Eurovision Song Contest has provided catchy tunes, cheesy pop and bombastic anthems - but also some eye-catching fashion.
File - Maneskin from Italy receive the trophy after winning the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest at Ahoy arena in Rotterdam, Netherlands, May 22, 2021. Since 1956, the Eurovision Song Contest has provided catchy tunes, cheesy pop and bombastic anthems - but also some eye-catching fashion.
File - Kate Miller-Heidke of Australia performs during a rehearsal for the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv, Israel. Since 1956, the Eurovision Song Contest has provided catchy tunes, cheesy pop and bombastic anthems - but also some eye-catching fashion.
Sebastian Scheiner - staff, AP
FILE - Israeli singer Dana International celebrates her victory in the Eurovision Song Contest at the Birmingham Indoor Arena, May 10, 1998, Birmingham England. Since 1956, the Eurovision Song Contest has provided catchy tunes, cheesy pop and bombastic anthems - but also some eye-catching fashion.
Louisa Buller - staff, AP
File - The WIG WAM group of Norway perform during the semi-final dress rehearsal of the Eurovision song contest in Kiev, Ukraine, May 18, 2005. Since 1956, the Eurovision Song Contest has provided catchy tunes, cheesy pop and bombastic anthems - but also some eye-catching fashion.
SERGEY PONOMAREV - staff, AP
FILE - Finnish group Lordi celebrate after their victory in the Eurovision Song Contest, May 21, 2006, at the Indoor Olympic stadium in Athens, Greece. Since 1956, the Eurovision Song Contest has provided catchy tunes, cheesy pop and bombastic anthems - but also some eye-catching fashion.
Petros Giannakouris - stringer, AP
File - Jedward perform during rehearsal for the final show of the 2012 Eurovision Song Contest at the Baku Crystal Hall in Baku, May 25, 2012. Since 1956, the Eurovision Song Contest has provided catchy tunes, cheesy pop and bombastic anthems - but also some eye-catching fashion.
Sergey Ponomarev - staff, AP
File - Krista Siegfrids, of Finland performs her song "Marry Me" during a rehearsal for the final of the Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Arena in Malmo, Sweden, May 17, 2013. Since 1956, the Eurovision Song Contest has provided catchy tunes, cheesy pop and bombastic anthems - but also some eye-catching fashion.
Alastair Grant - staff, AP
File - Singer Conchita Wurst representing Austria performs the song 'Rise Like a Phoenix' after winning the Eurovision Song Contest in the B&W Halls in Copenhagen, Denmark, May 10, 2014. Since 1956, the Eurovision Song Contest has provided catchy tunes, cheesy pop and bombastic anthems - but also some eye-catching fashion.
Frank Augstein - staff, AP
File - Elina Nechayeva from Estonia performs the song 'La Forza' in Lisbon, Portugal, May 8, 2018 during the first semi-final for the Eurovision Song Contest. Since 1956, the Eurovision Song Contest has provided catchy tunes, cheesy pop and bombastic anthems - but also some eye-catching fashion.
Armando Franca - staff, AP
File - Greek singer Eleni Foureira performs during the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest grand final in Tel Aviv, Israel, May 18, 2019. Since 1956, the Eurovision Song Contest has provided catchy tunes, cheesy pop and bombastic anthems - but also some eye-catching fashion.
Sebastian Scheiner - staff, AP
File - Maneskin from Italy receive the trophy after winning the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest at Ahoy arena in Rotterdam, Netherlands, May 22, 2021. Since 1956, the Eurovision Song Contest has provided catchy tunes, cheesy pop and bombastic anthems - but also some eye-catching fashion.
LONDON (AP) — Since 1956, the Eurovision Song Contest has provided catchy tunes, cheesy pop and bombastic anthems — but also some eye-catching fashion.
One of the most memorable competitors in Eurovision history was heavy metal band Lordi, who donned monster prosthetics and won for Finland in 2006 with “Hard Rock Hallelujah.”
“It was a blessed victory on so many levels,” said lead singer Mr. Lordi (aka Tomi Petteri Putaansuu), “and of course it was the first time that some really pretty people won.”
In some cases, the fashion outshines the song: Glam metal outfit Wig Wam, Norway’s entry in 2005, only finished in ninth place, but the band’s lead singer drew much attention in an extremely figure-hugging star spangled jumpsuit.
Familiar faces and outlandish looks don't necessarily hold sway with judges. Twin duo Jedward — John and Edward Grimes — represented Ireland in 2011 and the following year. In 2012, they finished sixth at the contest in Baku, Azerbaijan, wearing matching robot outfits with shoulder pads and boots, with their signature huge quiff hairdos.
Some other notable looks from recent years:
— Krista Siegfrids from Finland performed “Marry Me” in 2013, wore a tulle wedding dress with a strapless bodice, a train and electric-pink platform heels. Her performance also made history, with the first ever lesbian kiss at the contest.
— Austrian singer and drag queen Conchita Wurst won the competition in 2014 with “Rise Like a Phoenix,” sporting a figure-hugging golden gown, complete with perfectly groomed facial hair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.