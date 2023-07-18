Soccer Van der Sar Hospital

FILE - Former Ajax and Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin Van Der Sar arrives for the UEFA Champions League draw at the Grimaldi Forum, in Monaco, on Aug. 30, 2018. Former Netherlands and Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar is in intensive care in a hospital after suffering a bleed in his brain, his former club Ajax said Friday, July 7, 2023.

 Claude Paris - stringer, ASSOCIATED PRESS

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Former Netherlands goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar has been released from an intensive care unit in a Dutch hospital and hopes to return home next week as he recovers from a bleed around the brain, he said Tuesday in an Instagram post.

“I’m happy to share that I’m no longer in the intensive care unit. However, I’m still in hospital. I hope to go home next week and take the next step in my recovery!” Van der Sar wrote next to a photo of him sitting up in a hospital bed with his arm around his wife, Annemarie.


