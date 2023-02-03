Britain Glitter

FILE - British pop star Gary Glitter, whose real name is Paul Gadd, arrives at Southwark Crown Court in London, on Feb. 4, 2015. Former pop star Gary Glitter was released from prison in England on Friday Feb. 3, 2023 after serving half of a 16-year prison sentence for sexually abusing three young girls in the 1970s.

 Kirsty Wigglesworth - staff, AP

LONDON (AP) — Former pop star Gary Glitter was released from prison in England on Friday after serving half of a 16-year prison sentence for sexually abusing three young girls in the 1970s.

The 79-year-old singer, whose real name is Paul Gadd, was freed from a prison in Dorset, in southwest England. It is common for offenders in the U.K. to be freed halfway through their sentences and then be placed on probation.


