FILE - Puerto Rican boxer Felix Verdejo poses after his weigh-in at Madison Square Garden in New York, June 10, 2016. A jury on Friday, July 28, 2023, found Verdejo guilty on two of four charges in the murder of Kelshla Rodriguez.

 Bebeto Matthews - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Former Puerto Rican boxer Félix Verdejo was found guilty Friday on two charges related to the death of his 27-year-old pregnant lover.

The verdict came after a 25-week trial in which the jury heard gruesome details about the April 2021 killing of Keishla Rodríguez that shocked the U.S. territory.


