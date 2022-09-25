Brothers of Italy's Leader Giorgia Meloni attends the center-right coalition closing rally in Rome Thursday, Sep. 22, 2022. Italians vote on Sunday for a new Parliament, and they could elect their first far-right premier of the post-war era. If opinion polls hold, Giorgia Meloni could be that premier, as well as become the first woman to lead an Italian government.
From left, The League's Matteo Salvini, Forza Italia's Silvio Berlusconi, and Brothers of Italy's Giorgia Meloni attend the final rally of the center-right coalition in central Rome, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Italians vote on Sunday for a new Parliament, and they could elect their first far-right premier of the post-war era. If opinion polls hold, Giorgia Meloni could be that premier, as well as become the first woman to lead an Italian government.
Italia Viva leader and former Premier Matteo Renzi speaks at the Azione Party's final rally ahead of Sunday's election in Rome, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Italians vote on Sunday for a new Parliament, and they could elect their first far-right premier of the post-war era. If opinion polls hold, Giorgia Meloni could be that premier, as well as become the first woman to lead an Italian government. At left is Rome's skyline with the Unknown Soldier monument.
Democratic Party leader Enrico Letta speaks at the party's final rally ahead of Sunday's election in Rome, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Italians vote on Sunday for a new Parliament, and they could elect their first far-right premier of the post-war era. If opinion polls hold, Giorgia Meloni could be that premier, as well as become the first woman to lead an Italian government.
Democratic Party leader Enrico Letta speaks at the party's final rally ahead of Sunday's election in Rome, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Italians vote on Sunday for a new Parliament, and the outcome of balloting will determine who next governs Italy, a major industrial economy and a key NATO member.
Democratic Party leader Enrico Letta arrives at the party's final rally ahead of Sunday's election in Rome, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Italians vote on Sunday for a new Parliament, and they could elect their first far-right premier of the post-war era. If opinion polls hold, Giorgia Meloni could be that premier, as well as become the first woman to lead an Italian government.
A Carolina dog waits for his owner to vote at a polling station in Rome, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Italians were voting on Sunday in an election that could move the country's politics sharply toward the right during a critical time for Europe, with war in Ukraine fueling skyrocketing energy bills and testing the West's resolve to stand united against Russian aggression.
The League leader Matteo Salvini casts his ballot at a polling station in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Italians are voting in a national election coming at a critical time for Europe. Soaring energy bills, largely caused by the war in Ukraine, have households and businesses fearful they can't keep the heat or lights on this winter.
Democratic Party's leader Enrico Letta arrives at a polling station in Rome, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Italians were voting on Sunday in an election that could move the country's politics sharply toward the right during a critical time for Europe, with war in Ukraine fueling skyrocketing energy bills and testing the West's resolve to stand united against Russian aggression.
The League leader Matteo Salvini casts his ballot at a polling station in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Italians are voting in a national election coming at a critical time for Europe. Soaring energy bills, largely caused by the war in Ukraine, have households and businesses fearful they can't keep the heat or lights on this winter.
Lists of candidates as displayed at a polling station in Rome, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Italians were voting on Sunday in an election that could move the country's politics sharply toward the right during a critical time for Europe, with war in Ukraine fueling skyrocketing energy bills and testing the West's resolve to stand united against Russian aggression.
People wait to vote at a polling station in Rome, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Italians were voting on Sunday in an election that could move the country's politics sharply toward the right during a critical time for Europe, with war in Ukraine fueling skyrocketing energy bills and testing the West's resolve to stand united against Russian aggression.
Voters cast their ballot at a polling station in Rome, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Italians were voting on Sunday in an election that could move the country's politics sharply toward the right during a critical time for Europe, with war in Ukraine fueling skyrocketing energy bills and testing the West's resolve to stand united against Russian aggression.
A dog reacts as a person votes at a polling station, in Torino, Italy, Sunday, Sept 25, 2022. Italians voted Sunday in an election that could move the country's politics sharply toward the right during a critical time for Europe, with war in Ukraine fueling skyrocketing energy bills and testing the West's resolve to stand united against Russian aggression.
Eva, a one-and-a-half-year-old Lagotto waits for her owner at a polling station in Rome, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Italians were voting on Sunday in an election that could move the country's politics sharply toward the right during a critical time for Europe, with war in Ukraine fueling skyrocketing energy bills and testing the West's resolve to stand united against Russian aggression.
Voters line up at a polling station in Rome, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Italians were voting on Sunday in an election that could move the country's politics sharply toward the right during a critical time for Europe, with war in Ukraine fueling skyrocketing energy bills and testing the West's resolve to stand united against Russian aggression.
Ballot papers voted by Italians living in Europe, Russia, and Turkey are prepared for the final count in Bologna, Italy, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. A total of some 5.8 million Italian voters live outside of their country. Italians were voting on Sunday in an election that could move the country's politics sharply toward the right during a critical time for Europe, with the war in Ukraine fueling skyrocketing energy bills and testing the West's resolve to stand united against Russian aggression.
Ballot papers voted by Italians living in Europe, Russia, and Turkey are prepared for the final count in Bologna, Italy, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. A total of some 5.8 million Italian voters live outside of their country. Italians were voting on Sunday in an election that could move the country's politics sharply toward the right during a critical time for Europe, with the war in Ukraine fueling skyrocketing energy bills and testing the West's resolve to stand united against Russian aggression.
Ballot papers voted by Italians living in Europe, Russia, and Turkey are prepared for the final count in Bologna, Italy, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. A total of some 5.8 million Italian voters live outside of their country. Italians were voting on Sunday in an election that could move the country's politics sharply toward the right during a critical time for Europe, with the war in Ukraine fueling skyrocketing energy bills and testing the West's resolve to stand united against Russian aggression.
Ballot papers voted by Italians living in Europe, Russia, and Turkey are prepared for the final count in Bologna, Italy, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. A total of some 5.8 million Italian voters live outside of their country. Italians were voting on Sunday in an election that could move the country's politics sharply toward the right during a critical time for Europe, with the war in Ukraine fueling skyrocketing energy bills and testing the West's resolve to stand united against Russian aggression.
Ballot papers voted by Italians living in Europe, Russia, and Turkey are prepared for the final count in Bologna, Italy, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. A total of some 5.8 million Italian voters live outside of their country. Italians were voting on Sunday in an election that could move the country's politics sharply toward the right during a critical time for Europe, with the war in Ukraine fueling skyrocketing energy bills and testing the West's resolve to stand united against Russian aggression.
A voter arrives at a polling station in Bologna, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Italians were voting on Sunday in an election that could move the country's politics sharply toward the right during a critical time for Europe, with the war in Ukraine fueling skyrocketing energy bills and testing the West's resolve to stand united against Russian aggression.
Nuns prepare to vote at a polling station in Rome, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Italians were voting on Sunday in an election that could move the country's politics sharply toward the right during a critical time for Europe, with the war in Ukraine fueling skyrocketing energy bills and testing the West's resolve to stand united against Russian aggression.
A woman casts her ballot at a polling station in Rome, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Italians were voting on Sunday in an election that could move the country's politics sharply toward the right during a critical time for Europe, with the war in Ukraine fueling skyrocketing energy bills and testing the West's resolve to stand united against Russian aggression.
A voter with a dog waits her turn at a polling station in Rome, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Italians were voting on Sunday in an election that could move the country's politics sharply toward the right during a critical time for Europe, with the war in Ukraine fueling skyrocketing energy bills and testing the West's resolve to stand united against Russian aggression.
A voter with a dog arrives at a polling station in Bologna, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Italians were voting on Sunday in an election that could move the country's politics sharply toward the right during a critical time for Europe, with the war in Ukraine fueling skyrocketing energy bills and testing the West's resolve to stand united against Russian aggression.
Former Italian Premier Romano Prodi casts his ballot, at a polling station, in Bologna, Italy, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Italians voted Sunday in an election that could move the country's politics sharply toward the right during a critical time for Europe, with war in Ukraine fueling skyrocketing energy bills and testing the West's resolve to stand united against Russian aggression.
Umberto Graziani 99, casts his ballot, at a polling station, in Rome, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Italians voted Sunday in an election that could move the country's politics sharply toward the right during a critical time for Europe, with war in Ukraine fueling skyrocketing energy bills and testing the West's resolve to stand united against Russian aggression.
Italians voted Sunday in an election that could move the country’s politics sharply toward the right during a critical time for Europe, with war in Ukraine fueling skyrocketing energy bills and testing the West's resolve to stand united against Russian aggression.
Far-right Brothers of Italy's leader Giorgia Meloni votes at a polling station in Rome, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Italians are voting in a national election that might yield the nation's first government led by the far right since the end of World War II.
Far-right Brothers of Italy's leader Giorgia Meloni votes at a polling station in Rome, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Italians are voting in a national election that might yield the nation's first government led by the far right since the end of World War II.
Far-right Brothers of Italy's leader Giorgia Meloni, right, arrives to vote at a polling station in Rome, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Italians are voting in a national election that might yield the nation's first government led by the far right since the end of World War II.
Journalists look at first result projections in a hotel where far-right party Brothers of Italy is waiting for the vote outcome in Rome, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Italians are voting in a national election that might yield the nation's first government led by the far right since the end of World War II.
Brothers of Italy's Leader Giorgia Meloni attends the center-right coalition closing rally in Rome Thursday, Sep. 22, 2022. Italians vote on Sunday for a new Parliament, and they could elect their first far-right premier of the post-war era. If opinion polls hold, Giorgia Meloni could be that premier, as well as become the first woman to lead an Italian government.
Gregorio Borgia
From left, The League's Matteo Salvini, Forza Italia's Silvio Berlusconi, and Brothers of Italy's Giorgia Meloni attend the final rally of the center-right coalition in central Rome, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Italians vote on Sunday for a new Parliament, and they could elect their first far-right premier of the post-war era. If opinion polls hold, Giorgia Meloni could be that premier, as well as become the first woman to lead an Italian government.
Alessandra Tarantino
Italia Viva leader and former Premier Matteo Renzi speaks at the Azione Party's final rally ahead of Sunday's election in Rome, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Italians vote on Sunday for a new Parliament, and they could elect their first far-right premier of the post-war era. If opinion polls hold, Giorgia Meloni could be that premier, as well as become the first woman to lead an Italian government. At left is Rome's skyline with the Unknown Soldier monument.
Andrew Medichini
Democratic Party leader Enrico Letta speaks at the party's final rally ahead of Sunday's election in Rome, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Italians vote on Sunday for a new Parliament, and they could elect their first far-right premier of the post-war era. If opinion polls hold, Giorgia Meloni could be that premier, as well as become the first woman to lead an Italian government.
Alessandra Tarantino
Democratic Party leader Enrico Letta speaks at the party's final rally ahead of Sunday's election in Rome, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Italians vote on Sunday for a new Parliament, and the outcome of balloting will determine who next governs Italy, a major industrial economy and a key NATO member.
Alessandra Tarantino
Democratic Party leader Enrico Letta arrives at the party's final rally ahead of Sunday's election in Rome, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Italians vote on Sunday for a new Parliament, and they could elect their first far-right premier of the post-war era. If opinion polls hold, Giorgia Meloni could be that premier, as well as become the first woman to lead an Italian government.
Alessandra Tarantino
A Carolina dog waits for his owner to vote at a polling station in Rome, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Italians were voting on Sunday in an election that could move the country's politics sharply toward the right during a critical time for Europe, with war in Ukraine fueling skyrocketing energy bills and testing the West's resolve to stand united against Russian aggression.
Alessandra Tarantino
The League leader Matteo Salvini casts his ballot at a polling station in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Italians are voting in a national election coming at a critical time for Europe. Soaring energy bills, largely caused by the war in Ukraine, have households and businesses fearful they can't keep the heat or lights on this winter.
Nicola Marfisi
Democratic Party's leader Enrico Letta arrives at a polling station in Rome, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Italians were voting on Sunday in an election that could move the country's politics sharply toward the right during a critical time for Europe, with war in Ukraine fueling skyrocketing energy bills and testing the West's resolve to stand united against Russian aggression.
Gregorio Borgia
The League leader Matteo Salvini casts his ballot at a polling station in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Italians are voting in a national election coming at a critical time for Europe. Soaring energy bills, largely caused by the war in Ukraine, have households and businesses fearful they can't keep the heat or lights on this winter.
Nicola Marfisi
Lists of candidates as displayed at a polling station in Rome, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Italians were voting on Sunday in an election that could move the country's politics sharply toward the right during a critical time for Europe, with war in Ukraine fueling skyrocketing energy bills and testing the West's resolve to stand united against Russian aggression.
Gregorio Borgia
People wait to vote at a polling station in Rome, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Italians were voting on Sunday in an election that could move the country's politics sharply toward the right during a critical time for Europe, with war in Ukraine fueling skyrocketing energy bills and testing the West's resolve to stand united against Russian aggression.
Gregorio Borgia
Voters cast their ballot at a polling station in Rome, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Italians were voting on Sunday in an election that could move the country's politics sharply toward the right during a critical time for Europe, with war in Ukraine fueling skyrocketing energy bills and testing the West's resolve to stand united against Russian aggression.
Alessandra Tarantino
A dog reacts as a person votes at a polling station, in Torino, Italy, Sunday, Sept 25, 2022. Italians voted Sunday in an election that could move the country's politics sharply toward the right during a critical time for Europe, with war in Ukraine fueling skyrocketing energy bills and testing the West's resolve to stand united against Russian aggression.
Marco Alpozzi
Eva, a one-and-a-half-year-old Lagotto waits for her owner at a polling station in Rome, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Italians were voting on Sunday in an election that could move the country's politics sharply toward the right during a critical time for Europe, with war in Ukraine fueling skyrocketing energy bills and testing the West's resolve to stand united against Russian aggression.
Alessandra Tarantino
Voters line up at a polling station in Rome, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Italians were voting on Sunday in an election that could move the country's politics sharply toward the right during a critical time for Europe, with war in Ukraine fueling skyrocketing energy bills and testing the West's resolve to stand united against Russian aggression.
Alessandra Tarantino
Ballot papers voted by Italians living in Europe, Russia, and Turkey are prepared for the final count in Bologna, Italy, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. A total of some 5.8 million Italian voters live outside of their country. Italians were voting on Sunday in an election that could move the country's politics sharply toward the right during a critical time for Europe, with the war in Ukraine fueling skyrocketing energy bills and testing the West's resolve to stand united against Russian aggression.
Michele Nucci
Ballot papers voted by Italians living in Europe, Russia, and Turkey are prepared for the final count in Bologna, Italy, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. A total of some 5.8 million Italian voters live outside of their country. Italians were voting on Sunday in an election that could move the country's politics sharply toward the right during a critical time for Europe, with the war in Ukraine fueling skyrocketing energy bills and testing the West's resolve to stand united against Russian aggression.
Michele Nucci
Ballot papers voted by Italians living in Europe, Russia, and Turkey are prepared for the final count in Bologna, Italy, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. A total of some 5.8 million Italian voters live outside of their country. Italians were voting on Sunday in an election that could move the country's politics sharply toward the right during a critical time for Europe, with the war in Ukraine fueling skyrocketing energy bills and testing the West's resolve to stand united against Russian aggression.
Michele Nucci
Ballot papers voted by Italians living in Europe, Russia, and Turkey are prepared for the final count in Bologna, Italy, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. A total of some 5.8 million Italian voters live outside of their country. Italians were voting on Sunday in an election that could move the country's politics sharply toward the right during a critical time for Europe, with the war in Ukraine fueling skyrocketing energy bills and testing the West's resolve to stand united against Russian aggression.
Michele Nucci
Ballot papers voted by Italians living in Europe, Russia, and Turkey are prepared for the final count in Bologna, Italy, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. A total of some 5.8 million Italian voters live outside of their country. Italians were voting on Sunday in an election that could move the country's politics sharply toward the right during a critical time for Europe, with the war in Ukraine fueling skyrocketing energy bills and testing the West's resolve to stand united against Russian aggression.
Michele Nucci
A voter arrives at a polling station in Bologna, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Italians were voting on Sunday in an election that could move the country's politics sharply toward the right during a critical time for Europe, with the war in Ukraine fueling skyrocketing energy bills and testing the West's resolve to stand united against Russian aggression.
Michele Nucci
Nuns prepare to vote at a polling station in Rome, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Italians were voting on Sunday in an election that could move the country's politics sharply toward the right during a critical time for Europe, with the war in Ukraine fueling skyrocketing energy bills and testing the West's resolve to stand united against Russian aggression.
Cecilia Fabiano
A woman casts her ballot at a polling station in Rome, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Italians were voting on Sunday in an election that could move the country's politics sharply toward the right during a critical time for Europe, with the war in Ukraine fueling skyrocketing energy bills and testing the West's resolve to stand united against Russian aggression.
Cecilia Fabiano
A voter with a dog waits her turn at a polling station in Rome, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Italians were voting on Sunday in an election that could move the country's politics sharply toward the right during a critical time for Europe, with the war in Ukraine fueling skyrocketing energy bills and testing the West's resolve to stand united against Russian aggression.
Cecilia Fabiano
A voter with a dog arrives at a polling station in Bologna, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Italians were voting on Sunday in an election that could move the country's politics sharply toward the right during a critical time for Europe, with the war in Ukraine fueling skyrocketing energy bills and testing the West's resolve to stand united against Russian aggression.
Michele Nucci
Former Italian Premier Romano Prodi casts his ballot, at a polling station, in Bologna, Italy, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Italians voted Sunday in an election that could move the country's politics sharply toward the right during a critical time for Europe, with war in Ukraine fueling skyrocketing energy bills and testing the West's resolve to stand united against Russian aggression.
Michele Nucci
Umberto Graziani 99, casts his ballot, at a polling station, in Rome, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Italians voted Sunday in an election that could move the country's politics sharply toward the right during a critical time for Europe, with war in Ukraine fueling skyrocketing energy bills and testing the West's resolve to stand united against Russian aggression.
Cecilia Fabiano
Italians voted Sunday in an election that could move the country’s politics sharply toward the right during a critical time for Europe, with war in Ukraine fueling skyrocketing energy bills and testing the West's resolve to stand united against Russian aggression.
Far-right Brothers of Italy's leader Giorgia Meloni votes at a polling station in Rome, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Italians are voting in a national election that might yield the nation's first government led by the far right since the end of World War II.
Alessandra Tarantino
Far-right Brothers of Italy's leader Giorgia Meloni votes at a polling station in Rome, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Italians are voting in a national election that might yield the nation's first government led by the far right since the end of World War II.
Alessandra Tarantino
Far-right Brothers of Italy's leader Giorgia Meloni, right, arrives to vote at a polling station in Rome, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Italians are voting in a national election that might yield the nation's first government led by the far right since the end of World War II.
Alessandra Tarantino
Journalists look at first result projections in a hotel where far-right party Brothers of Italy is waiting for the vote outcome in Rome, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Italians are voting in a national election that might yield the nation's first government led by the far right since the end of World War II.
ROME (AP) — Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni’s electoral alliance appeared to hold a wide lead in Italy’s national vote, an exit poll on state television suggested Sunday evening following a record-low turnout.
Rai state broadcaster said Meloni’s Brothers of Italy in alliance with two right-wing parties appeared headed to take 45% of the vote in both chambers of Parliament. The closest contender appeared to be the center-left alliance of former Democratic Party Premier Enrico Letta, which the exit poll indicated garnered as much as 29.5%. Rai said the poll had a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points.
Meloni, 45, would be well-positioned to become Italy’s first far-right premier since the end of World War II and the first woman in the country to hold that office. Her party, with neo-fascist roots, would need to form a coalition with her main allies, anti-migrant League leader Matteo Salvini and conservative former Premier Silvio Berlusconi to command a solid majority in Parliament.
Meloni’s meteoric rise in the European Union’s third-largest economy comes at a critical time, as much of the continent reels under soaring energy bills, a repercussion of the war in Ukraine, and the West's resolve to stand united against Russian aggression is being tested.
The same exit poll indicated Meloni's party appeared to have won from 22-26% of the votes, while Letta's center-left Democrats appeared headed to take from 17-21%.
Counting of the paper ballots was beginning immediately after polls closed, and expected to last well into Monday morning.
It could take weeks before Italy has a new coalition government assembled and sworn in.
More than one-third of the 50.9 million eligible voters boycotted the balloting. Final turnout was 64%, according to the Interior Ministry. That is far lower than the previous record for low turnout, 73% in 2018's last election.
Meloni didn't make any immediate comment after the exit poll was announced on RAI state TV. But earlier, she tweeted to Italian voters: “Today you can help write history.”
Meloni's party was forged from the legacy of a neo-fascist party formed shortly the war by nostalgists of Fascist dictator Benito Mussolini.
Italy's complex electoral law rewards campaign alliance. Meloni was buoyed going into the vote by joining campaign forces with two longtime admirers of Russian President Vladimir Putin — Salvini and Berlusconi. She herself is a staunch advocate of supplying arms to Ukraine to defend itself against the attacks launched by Russia.
The Democrats went into the vote at a steep disadvantage since they failed to secure a similarly broad alliance with left-leaning populists and centrists.
Italy has had three coalition governments since the last election — each led by someone who hadn’t run for office, and that appeared to have alienated many voters, pollsters had said.
"I hope we’ll see honest people, and this is very difficult nowadays,” Adriana Gherdo said at a polling station in Rome.
What kind of government the eurozone’s third-largest economy might be getting was being closely watched in Europe, given Meloni’s criticism of “Brussels bureaucrats” and her ties to other right-wing leaders. She recently defended Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban after the European Commission recommended suspending billions of euros in funding to Hungary over concerns about democratic backsliding and the possible mismanagement of EU money.
The election Sunday was being held six months early after Premier Mario Draghi’s pandemic unity government, which enjoyed wide citizen popularity, collapsed in late July.
But the three populist parties in his coalition boycotted a confidence vote tied to an energy relief measure. Their leaders, Salvini, Berlusconi and 5-Star Movement leader Giuseppe Conte, a former premier whose party is the largest in the outgoing Parliament, saw Meloni’s popularity growing while theirs were slipping.
Meloni kept her Brothers of Italy party in the opposition, refusing to join Draghi’s unity government or Conte’s two coalitions that governed after the 2018 vote.
Italian businesses and households are struggling to pay gas and electricity bills, which in some cases are 10 times higher than last year's.
Draghi remains as caretaker until a new government is sworn in.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.