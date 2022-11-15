Australia Children's Deaths

Professor Mette Nyegaard, left, and Professor Michael Toft Overgaard return from a break for the second inquiry into Kathleen Folbigg's convictions for killing four of her children in Sydney, Australia, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. The two genetic experts have told an inquiry that a rare genetic variant likely caused the deaths of two daughters of an Australian convicted child killer.

SYDNEY (AP) — Two genetic experts told an inquiry in Sydney on Tuesday that a rare genetic mutation probably caused the deaths of two daughters of an Australian woman who was convicted of killing them.

The inquiry is examining new scientific evidence that Kathleen Folbigg’s four young children may have died of natural causes between 1989 and 1999.


