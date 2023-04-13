Mexico Endangered Porpoise

FILE - This undated file photo provided by The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows a vaquita porpoise. Mexico's Environment Department announced a new program to protect the endangered vaquita marina porpoise Thursday, April 13, 2023, saying that has headed off trade sanctions by the international wildlife body CITES.

 Paula Olson - hogp, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico's Environment Department promised to do more to protect the endangered vaquita marina porpoise Thursday, to head off trade sanctions by the international wildlife body CITES.

The department said several steps will be taken, including controlling illegal gillnet fishing that can trap and kill the vaquita, which is the world's most endangered marine mammal.


Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.