APTOPIX Russia Ukraine War

Medics carry the lifeless body of a victim found under rubble at the scene of night shelling in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.

 Efrem Lukatsky - staff, AP

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials said Friday that Ukrainian flags were appearing “en masse and all over the place,” in the wake of Russia's retreat from the southern region of Kherson, one of the four regions in Ukraine that Russian President Vladimir Putin annexed in September.

The months-long Ukrainian offensive to recapture the city of Kherson, the only provincial capital that has been under Russian control since the early days of the invasion, is coming to a head. The fall of the city would deal another humiliation to Moscow after a string of battlefield defeats and other setbacks.


