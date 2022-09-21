THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
541 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN UTAH THIS WATCH INCLUDES 19 COUNTIES
IN CENTRAL UTAH
JUAB MILLARD PIUTE
SANPETE SEVIER
IN NORTHERN UTAH
BOX ELDER CACHE DAVIS
MORGAN RICH SALT LAKE
SUMMIT TOOELE UTAH
WASATCH WEBER
IN SOUTHERN UTAH
BEAVER IRON WASHINGTON
IN WYOMING THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY
IN SOUTHWEST WYOMING
UINTA
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AMERICAN FORK, BEAVER, BOUNTIFUL,
BRIGHAM CITY, CALLAO, CEDAR CITY, CIRCLEVILLE, COALVILLE, DELTA,
EVANSTON, FAIRVIEW, FARMINGTON, FILLMORE, GRANTSVILLE, GUNNISON,
HEBER CITY, HUNTSVILLE, HURRICANE, JUNCTION, LAKETOWN, LAYTON,
LOGAN, MANTI, MIDVALE, MILFORD, MINERSVILLE, MONROE, MORGAN,
NEPHI, OGDEN, PARK CITY, PAROWAN, PROVO, RANDOLPH, RICHFIELD,
ROY, SALINA, SALT LAKE CITY, SANDY, ST GEORGE,
STRAWBERRY RESERVOIR, SUGARHOUSE, TOOELE, TREMONTON, WOODRUFF,
AND ZION NATL PARK.
Weather Alert
...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Weber...central
Cache...southeastern Box Elder...Salt Lake...Davis...southwestern
Morgan...northwestern Summit...northwestern Utah and east central
Tooele Counties through 145 PM MDT...
At 105 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 12 miles southwest of Corinne to near Salt Lake
City International Airport to near Tooele. Movement was northeast at
35 mph.
HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include...
Salt Lake City, West Valley City, Sandy, Ogden, Layton, Logan,
Murray, Bountiful, Tooele, Farmington, Brigham City, Grantsville,
Tremonton, Morgan, Hill Air Force Base, Cache, West Jordan,
Taylorsville, South Jordan and Lehi.
This includes the following highways...
Interstate 15 between mile markers 281 and 385.
Interstate 84 between mile markers 38 and 112.
Interstate 80 in Utah between mile markers 91 and 135.
US Route 89 between mile markers 459 and 462.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for
northern Utah.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
FILE Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu attend the opening of the Army 2022 International Military and Technical Forum in the Patriot Park outside Moscow, Russia, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. Putin has announced a partial mobilization in Russia as the fighting reaches nearly seven months. Putin's address to the nation on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022 comes a day after Russian-controlled regions in eastern and southern Ukraine announced plans to hold votes on becoming integral parts of Russia.
Riot police detain a demonstrator during a protest against mobilization, in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a partial mobilization of reservists in Russia, effective immediately. He risks a deeply unpopular step that follows humiliating setbacks for his troops nearly seven months after invading Ukraine.
A man holds a banner in Belgrade, Serbia, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, during a protest against the mobilization announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Putin on Wednesday announced a mobilization and vowed to use “all available means” to deter attacks on Russia.
A member of the rescue service works to clean the debris and unstable structure that could fall, on the roof of a residential building that was damaged after a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022.
Members of the rescue service work to clean the debris and unstable structures that could fall, on the roof of a residential building that was damaged after a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022.
Local resident Oleksandr looks at a damaged Russian tank near his ruined house in the recently retaken area close to Izium, Ukraine, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Residents of Izium and villages around it recaptured in a recent Ukrainian counteroffensive that swept through the Kharkiv region, are emerging from the confusion and trauma of six months of Russian occupation, the brutality of which gained worldwide attention last week after the discovery of one of the world's largest mass grave sites.
Riot police block a street during a protest against mobilization in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a partial mobilization of reservists in Russia, effective immediately. He risks a deeply unpopular step that follows humiliating setbacks for his troops nearly seven months after invading Ukraine.
POOL
In this image made from a video released by the Russian Presidential Press Service, Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the nation in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022.
HOGP
Alexander Zemlianichenko
Darko Vojinovic
Darko Vojinovic
President Joe Biden addresses the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at the U.N. headquarters.
Evan Vucci
Leo Correa
Leo Correa
Local resident Oleksandr looks at a damaged Russian tank near his ruined house in the recently retaken area close to Izium, Ukraine, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Residents of Izium and villages around it recaptured in a recent Ukrainian counteroffensive that swept through the Kharkiv region, are emerging from the confusion and trauma of six months of Russian occupation, the brutality of which gained worldwide attention last week after the discovery of one of the world's largest mass grave sites.
Oleksandr Ratushniak
A Ukrainian soldier inspects ammunition left by the Russian troops in the recently retaken area close to Izium, Ukraine, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022.
Oleksandr Ratushniak
Alexander Zemlianichenko
Alexander Zemlianichenko
Alexander Zemlianichenko
Ukrainian soldiers inspect an abandoned Russian tank in the recently retaken area close to Izium, Ukraine, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022.
Speaking from a wood-paneled operation room, Russian President Vladimir Putin issued another stern warning to the West on Wednesday after his country’s military suffered a series of embarrassing setbacks in Ukraine.
Here's a look at key takeaways from that speech and the West's reaction to it.
WHY DID PUTIN MAKE THE THREATS NOW?
Putin’s military call-up and possible nuclear threat comes days after the Ukrainian army pulled off a surprise counteroffensive to recapture territory around its second-largest city, Kharkiv, in the east.
“I want to remind you that our country also has various means of destruction ... and when the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, to protect Russia and our people, we will certainly use all the means at our disposal,” Putin said in the televised address, adding with a lingering stare at the camera: “It’s not a bluff.”
But his seven-minute address was also broadcast as Russia prepares to hold referendums in Ukrainian regions it now occupies, including areas taken over by Moscow-backed separatist forces after fighting broke out in 2014. The votes start Friday and have already been dismissed as illegitimate by Ukraine and its Western allies.
"We will stand in solidarity against Russia’s aggression. Period,” he said, denouncing Moscow's plans to hold “sham” referendums in Ukraine as well as Putin's “overt nuclear threats against Europe.”
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg echoed Biden's theme. “This is a further escalation in Putin’s war. The international community must condemn this blatant violation of international law and step up support for Ukraine,” Stoltenberg said in a tweet.
Josep Borrell, the head of the European Union's foreign policy, added: “Threatening with nuclear weapons is unacceptable and a real danger to all... World peace is in jeopardy.”
NO CHANGE IN UKRAINE'S GOALS
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country remains committed to recapturing all of its sovereign territory, describing Putin's remarks as demonstration of Russia's battlefield setbacks.
“We will act in accordance with our plans, step by step. I am certain we will liberate our territory,” Zelenskyy said in a TV interview with the German newspaper Bild.
A spokesman for Zelenskyy called the Russian mobilization a “big tragedy” for the Russian people. In a statement to The Associated Press, Sergii Nikiforov said conscripts sent to the front line in Ukraine would face a similar fate as the ill-prepared Russian forces who were repelled in their attack on Kyiv in the first days of the war.
“This is a recognition of the inability of the Russian professional army, which has failed in all its tasks,” Nikiforov said.
HOW WILL RUSSIANS RESPOND?
Despite the Kremlin’s tight grip on Russia’s news media, some criticism of the war in Ukraine has been aired in Russia since the recent troop retreats.
Anti-war protests were held in 37 Russian cities on Wednesday, including St. Petersburg and Moscow, according to the monitoring group OVD-Info, which said over 800 protesters were arrested.
Russian political analyst Dmitry Oreshkin argued that Putin's mobilization will make the Russian military's failings in the war more personal to many Russians.
“Until recently (Russians participated) with pleasure, sitting on their couches, (watching) TV. And now the war has come into their home,” he told the AP. “People will evade this mobilization in every possible way, bribe their way out of this mobilization, leave the country.”