BERLIN (AP) — A Ukrainian nuclear power plant that has been surrounded by Russian forces lost power Wednesday morning when a Russian missile damaged a distant electrical substation, increasing the risk of radiation disaster, according to the plant's operator.

The power to Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant was restored about eight hours later, the International Atomic Energy Agency said. But experts say the outage — the second one in five days — shows just how precarious the situation at Europe's largest nuclear plant is. They say repeated power outages over short periods of time are only making the problem worse.

