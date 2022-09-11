EXPLAINER: Ukraine's threatened nuclear plant shuts down

FILE - A Russian serviceman guards an area of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station in territory under Russian military control, southeastern Ukraine, May 1, 2022. Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant , built during the Soviet era and one of the 10 biggest in the world, has been engulfed by fighting between Russian and Ukrainian troops in recent weeks, fueling concerns of a nuclear catastrophe.

The last operating reactor at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is Europe's largest, was shut down Sunday to reduce the threat of a radiation disaster amid the continuing fighting.

The move became possible after the plant was reconnected to Ukraine's power grid.

