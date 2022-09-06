Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

LONDON (AP) — Liz Truss, a onetime accountant who has served in Parliament for the past 12 years, will become Britain’s prime minister on Tuesday when Queen Elizabeth II formally asks her to form a government.

The ceremony, which will take place at a royal residence in Scotland, follows a bruising two-month contest to succeed Boris Johnson, who will formally offer his resignation to the queen shortly before Truss arrives to take up the mantle.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Tags

Locations

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you