Thai volunteers cover a victim with green sheet, at an explosion site at a school in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, June 23, 2023. A fire extinguisher exploded during a high school's annual fire drill Friday in Thailand's capital..
A forensic expert investigate at an explosion site in a school in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, June 23, 2023. A fire extinguisher exploded during a high school's annual fire drill Friday in Thailand's capital.
An ambulance car carrying the injured student leaves a high school for a hospital in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, June 23, 2023. A fire extinguisher exploded during a high school's annual fire drill Friday in Thailand's capital.
A police officer walks behind at an explosion site in school in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, June 23, 2023. A fire extinguisher exploded during a high school's annual fire drill Friday in Thailand's capital.
Firefighters investigate an explosion site at a school in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, June 23, 2023. A fire extinguisher exploded during a high school's annual fire drill Friday in Thailand's capital.
Sakchai Lalit - staff, AP
Thai volunteers cover a victim with green sheet, at an explosion site at a school in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, June 23, 2023. A fire extinguisher exploded during a high school's annual fire drill Friday in Thailand's capital..
Sakchai Lalit - staff, AP
A forensic expert investigate at an explosion site in a school in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, June 23, 2023. A fire extinguisher exploded during a high school's annual fire drill Friday in Thailand's capital.
Sakchai Lalit - staff, AP
An ambulance car carrying the injured student leaves a high school for a hospital in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, June 23, 2023. A fire extinguisher exploded during a high school's annual fire drill Friday in Thailand's capital.
Sakchai Lalit - staff, AP
Students leave a high school as a fire extinguisher exploded during the school's annual fire drill in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, June 23, 2023.
Sakchai Lalit - staff, AP
A police officer walks behind at an explosion site in school in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, June 23, 2023. A fire extinguisher exploded during a high school's annual fire drill Friday in Thailand's capital.
BANGKOK (AP) — A fire extinguisher exploded during a high school's annual fire drill Friday in Thailand's capital, killing one student and injuring five others, a rescuer said.
The CO2-type fire extinguisher may have become defective from sun or heat exposure, said Anyawut Phoampai of the Ruam Katanyu Foundation, one of Thailand’s biggest rescue organizations, who confirmed the death and injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.