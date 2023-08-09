Support Local Journalism

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — An explosion on the grounds of a factory that makes optical equipment for Russia's security forces injured 56 people Wednesday north of Moscow, six of them severely, officials said.

The blast occurred at a warehouse storing fireworks but was on the grounds of the Zagorsk optics manufacturing plant, Andrei Vorobyov, the governor of the region surrounding the Russian capital, said.


