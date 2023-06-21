Firemen use a water canon as they fight a blaze Wednesday, June 21, 2023 in Paris. Firefighters fought a blaze on Paris' Left Bank that is sent smoke soaring over the domed Pantheon monument and prompted evacuation of buildings in the neighborhood, police said. Local media cited witnesses describing a large explosion preceding the fire, and saying that part of a building collapsed.
A soldier an a police officer secure the streets as firemen fight a blaze Wednesday, June 21, 2023 in Paris. Firefighters fought a blaze on Paris' Left Bank that is sent smoke soaring over the domed Pantheon monument and prompted evacuation of buildings in the neighborhood, police said. Local media cited witnesses describing a large explosion preceding the fire, and saying that part of a building collapsed.
Police officers and rescue workers work at the site of a fire Wednesday, June 21, 2023 in Paris. A strong explosion hit a building in Paris' Left Bank on Wednesday, leaving four people injured and igniting a fire that sent smoke soaring over the domed Val de Grace monument and prompted the evacuation of buildings, police said. The cause of the blast was not immediately known.
A soldier secures the are as firemen fight a blaze Wednesday, June 21, 2023 in Paris. Firefighters fought a blaze on Paris' Left Bank that is sent smoke soaring over the domed Pantheon monument and prompted evacuation of buildings in the neighborhood, police said. Local media cited witnesses describing a large explosion preceding the fire, and saying that part of a building collapsed.
Smoke billows from a building as firemen fight a blaze Wednesday, June 21, 2023 in Paris. A strong explosion hit a building in Paris' Left Bank on Wednesday, leaving four people injured and igniting a fire that sent smoke soaring over the domed Val de Grace monument and prompted the evacuation of buildings, police said. The cause of the blast was not immediately known.
Christophe Ena - staff, AP
Christophe Ena - staff, AP
Christophe Ena - staff, AP
Christophe Ena - staff, AP
Christophe Ena - staff, AP
Christophe Ena - staff, AP
Christophe Ena - staff, AP
Christophe Ena - staff, AP
Christophe Ena - staff, AP
Smoke billows from a building as firemen fight a blaze Wednesday, June 21, 2023 in Paris. A strong explosion hit a building in Paris' Left Bank on Wednesday, leaving four people injured and igniting a fire that sent smoke soaring over the domed Val de Grace monument and prompted the evacuation of buildings, police said. The cause of the blast was not immediately known.
PARIS (AP) — A strong explosion hit a building in Paris' Left Bank on Wednesday, leaving 24 injured and igniting a fire that sent smoke soaring over city monuments and prompted the evacuation of surrounding buildings, police said. The cause of the blast was not immediately known.
The facade of a building in the 5th arrondissement, or district, collapsed, and emergency services were working to determine if anyone was still inside, a Paris police official said. The explosion happened near the historic Val de Grace military hospital.
