HAVANA (AP) — The eye of newly formed Hurricane Fiona neared Puerto Rico's south coast on Sunday — already causing an island-wide power blackout and threatening to dump “historic” levels of rain.

Forecasters said the downpour was expected to produce landslides and catastrophic flooding, with up to 25 inches (64 centimeters) possible in isolated areas.

