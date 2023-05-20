Spain Zaragoza F18 Accident

Emergency service members work in the area where an F-18 fighter jet crashed in Zaragoza, Spain, Saturday, May 20, 2023. An F-18 fighter jet crashed at an airbase in the Spanish city of Zaragoza but the pilot ejected successfully, the Spanish defense ministry said Saturday. The aircraft landed within the perimeter of the base, the defense ministry said on Twitter.

 Fabian Simon - foreign subscriber, Europa Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — An F-18 fighter jet crashed at an airbase in the Spanish city of Zaragoza but the pilot ejected successfully, the Spanish defense ministry said Saturday.

The aircraft landed within the perimeter of the base, the defense ministry said on Twitter.


