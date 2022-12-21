...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 1 AM MST THURSDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO
11 AM MST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. For the Winter
Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1
to 4 inches in the valleys and up to 7 inches in the Wasatch
Back. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County, Cache Valley/Utah Portion
and Wasatch Back.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 8 PM this evening to
11 AM MST Thursday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 2 PM
this afternoon to 1 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are expected. The
hazardous conditions will impact the Wednesday evening
commute. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial
511.
&&
Vega-C rocket lifting off from its launch pad at the Kourou space base, French Guiana, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. The launch of a European Vega C rocket carrying two Airbus satellites failed less than three minutes after lift-off from the European base in French Guiana on Wednesday.
PARIS (AP) — The launch of a European rocket carrying two Earth observation satellites failed and ditched in the sea less than three minutes after liftoff from a spaceport in French Guiana on Wednesday.
Arianespace, which provided the launch service, said a decrease in pressure was observed in the Vega C rocket's second stage approximately 2 minutes and 22 seconds after liftoff,“ leading to the premature end of the mission.”
“Under standard procedure, the order of destruction of the launcher was given" by France's CNES space agency, Arianespace said. “No damage to persons or properties occurred.”
The launch, operated by the European Space Agency, was meant to take two Earth observation satellites made by Airbus, Pleiades Neo 5 and 6, into orbit. The satellites would have been part of a constellation capable of taking images of any point on the globe with a resolution of 30 centimeters (11.8 inches).
Stefano Bianchi, ESA's Vega program manager, said the incident was “a failure which hits us heavily.”
Together with Arianespace, the agency appointed an independent inquiry commission to analyze the failure and ensure the Vega program can resume, he said.
The focus of the investigation is the launcher's second stage, a Zefiro 40 engine made by Italian company Avio, Bianchi said.
The Vega C successfully made its inaugural journey on July 13.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
