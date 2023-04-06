Italy Soccer Serie A

Roma's Leonardo Spinazzola, right, is tackled by Sampdoria's Alessandro Zanoli the Serie A soccer match between Roma and Sampdoria at the Rome Olympic stadium Sunday, April 2, 2023.

 Alfredo Falcone - foreign subscriber, LaPresse

ROME (AP) — Roma’s current and former American owners and Lazio president Claudio Lotito are among numerous officials at the two clubs being investigated by Italian authorities for false accounting via alleged abuse of capital gains in the transfer market.

Prosecutors in Rome (for Roma) and Tivoli (for Lazio) announced the investigations, which also involve a third Serie A club, Salernitana, and which resulted in financial police searches at offices for the clubs on Wednesday.


