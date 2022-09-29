FILE - A woman shows a placard with a photo of of Iranian Mahsa Amini as she attends a protest against her death, in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. Amini's death in custody has sparked a stunning wave of protests across Iran, with women removing headscarves. A cousin, Irfan Mortezai, says the family is proud that Amini has become a symbol of resistance, but they are lying low out of worries over Iranian security agents.
Mortezai said the family is lying low amid the protests, wary of Iranian security agents, but that they are proud Amini has become “a symbol for standing up against injustice and oppression.”
The family has said a witness told them that Amini was beaten while in custody and has blamed authorities for her death. Police said she had a heart attack and fell on the floor of the station and died after being in a coma for two days.
Iranian state TV has suggested that at least 41 protesters and police have been killed in the ensuing unrest. An AP count of official statements by authorities tallied at least 13 dead, with more than 1,400 demonstrators arrested.
Mortezai said he was shocked when the message came to him that his cousin was dead. “I was full of anger, I didn’t know what to do, I just wanted revenge.”
The 34-year-old Mortezai is a member of Komala, one of several Kurdish opposition parties based in Sulimaniyah.
While his branch of the family is linked to opposition groups, Amini’s side is not, he said.
“She was not political, her father is a normal government employee, and her mother is a housewife, they stayed away from (political) parties,” he said.
The last time he saw Mahsa was at a family gathering at his aunt’s home in the city of Saqqez, before his departure from Iran. They spoke on the phone not long after that. More recently, he had heard from her family that she had been accepted to a university to study law.
“She was beautiful, always smiling,” he said. “Full of life.”
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.