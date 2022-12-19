France's Kylian Mbappe walks with the Golden Boot award for top goal scorer of the tournament during the awards ceremony after Argentina defeated France in the World Cup final soccer match at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022.
France's Kylian Mbappe walks with the Golden Boot award for top goal scorer of the tournament during the awards ceremony after Argentina defeated France in the World Cup final soccer match at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022.
Natacha Pisarenko - staff, AP
France's President Emmanuel Macron comforts France's Kylian Mbappe during the award ceremony of the World Cup at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022.
Christophe Ena - staff, AP
Disappointed French soccer fans react as they watch the World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France, being shown live on television in a cafe, in Paris, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022.
Burhan Ozbilici - staff, AP
France supporters react after the World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France, in Paris, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022.
Thibault Camus - staff, AP
Argentina players, left, celebrate after their win in the World Cup final soccer match against France at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.