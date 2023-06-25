A view of the Greek parliament, in Athens, Greece, Saturday, June 24, 2023. Greeks return to the polls Sunday for a second general election in five weeks, with the conservative front-runners eyeing a landslide win after toppling strongholds dominated by their opponents for decades.
Supporters attend an election rally of Niki party, in Athens, Greece, Thursday, June 22, 2023. Three far-right and two far-left, could conceivably cross the 3% parliamentary entry threshold in Sunday's elections, despite a swing back to mainstream politicians as the scars of Greece's 10-year financial crisis gradually heal.
Dimitris Natsios, leader of Niki party, addresses supporters during an election rally, in Athens, Greece, Thursday, June 22, 2023. Three far-right and two far-left, could conceivably cross the 3% parliamentary entry threshold in Sunday's elections, despite a swing back to mainstream politicians as the scars of Greece's 10-year financial crisis gradually heal.
Greek Orthodox priests attend an election rally of Niki party, in Athens, Greece, Thursday, June 22, 2023. Three far-right and two far-left, could conceivably cross the 3% parliamentary entry threshold in Sunday's elections, despite a swing back to mainstream politicians as the scars of Greece's 10-year financial crisis gradually heal.
Far-right parties make comeback in Greek election as conservatives sweep back to power
Far-right parties have made a comeback in Greek parliamentary elections, including the Spartans party backed by a jailed former lawmaker from an organization linked to violent street attacks against migrants and left-wing activists
A view of the Greek parliament, in Athens, Greece, Saturday, June 24, 2023. Greeks return to the polls Sunday for a second general election in five weeks, with the conservative front-runners eyeing a landslide win after toppling strongholds dominated by their opponents for decades.
Michael Varaklas - stringer, AP
Supporters attend an election rally of Niki party, in Athens, Greece, Thursday, June 22, 2023. Three far-right and two far-left, could conceivably cross the 3% parliamentary entry threshold in Sunday's elections, despite a swing back to mainstream politicians as the scars of Greece's 10-year financial crisis gradually heal.
Yorgos Karahalis - stringer, AP
Dimitris Natsios, leader of Niki party, addresses supporters during an election rally, in Athens, Greece, Thursday, June 22, 2023. Three far-right and two far-left, could conceivably cross the 3% parliamentary entry threshold in Sunday's elections, despite a swing back to mainstream politicians as the scars of Greece's 10-year financial crisis gradually heal.
Yorgos Karahalis - stringer, AP
Greek Orthodox priests attend an election rally of Niki party, in Athens, Greece, Thursday, June 22, 2023. Three far-right and two far-left, could conceivably cross the 3% parliamentary entry threshold in Sunday's elections, despite a swing back to mainstream politicians as the scars of Greece's 10-year financial crisis gradually heal.
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A little-known political party endorsed by a jailed former lawmaker won seats in Greece’s next parliament in an election Sunday, signaling a political comeback for the far right.
The Spartans party was backed by Ilias Kasidiaris, who is currently serving 13 years in prison for membership in a criminal organization as a former leading member of Golden Dawn – a political party of neo-Nazi origins linked to multiple violent street attacks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.