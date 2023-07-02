People gather to watch others playing in the mud in a paddy field on Asar Pandra, or paddy planting day at Bahunbesi, Nuwakot District, 30 miles north of Kathmandu, Nepal, Friday, June 30, 2023. Nepalese people celebrate the festival by planting paddy, playing in the mud, singing traditional songs, eating yogurt and beaten rice.
Niranjan Shrestha - stringer, AP
Niranjan Shrestha - stringer, AP
Niranjan Shrestha - stringer, AP
Niranjan Shrestha - stringer, AP
Niranjan Shrestha - stringer, AP
Niranjan Shrestha - stringer, AP
Niranjan Shrestha - stringer, AP
Niranjan Shrestha - stringer, AP
Niranjan Shrestha - stringer, AP
Niranjan Shrestha - stringer, AP
Niranjan Shrestha - stringer, AP
Niranjan Shrestha - stringer, AP
Niranjan Shrestha - stringer, AP
