Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

JAMES SMITH CREE FIRST NATION, Saskatchewan (AP) — Fears ran high Tuesday on an Indigenous reserve in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan, as police warned residents that the suspect in a deadly stabbing rampage over the weekend might be nearby.

People on the James Smith Cree First Nation reserve were told to stay inside. An Associated Press reporter saw people running and screaming as police shut down roads and surrounded a house with guns drawn

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Tags

Locations

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you