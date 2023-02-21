Support Local Journalism

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea's latest missile launches are a demonstration of the country's avowed ability to use nuclear force against South Korea and the mainland U.S. How immediate is that threat?

North Korea claims its nuclear forces are capable of destroying its rivals, and often follows its provocative weapons tests with launch details. But many foreign experts call the North’s claim propaganda and suggest that the country is not yet capable of hitting the United States or its allies with a nuclear weapon.


