Brazil Floods

Police officers check a house as residents wade through a flooded street after floods caused by a cyclone in Passo Fundo, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil, Monday, Sept.4, 2023. Rio Grande do Sul Gov. Eduardo Leite said that about 60 cities had been battered by the storm, which was classified as an extratropical cyclone.

 Diogo Zanatta - stringer, ASSOCIATED PRESS

SAO PAULO (AP) — At least 21 people died in southern Brazil due to a fierce storm that caused floods in several cities, authorities said Tuesday.

Rio Grande do Sul Gov. Eduardo Leite said the death toll is the state's highest due to a climate event. He said about 60 cities had been battered by the storm, which was classified as an extratropical cyclone.


