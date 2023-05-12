FIFA Unpaid Wages

FILE - This Dec. 2, 2015 file photo shows the FIFA Headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland. A FIFA fund to compensate for unpaid wages helped 225 players in the latest round of payments. The governing body of soccer says 61 were with clubs in Portugal and 50 in Greece. The $16 million FIFA Fund for Football Players was created in 2020 with the FIFPRO player union.

ZURICH (AP) — A FIFA fund to compensate for unpaid wages helped 225 players in the latest round of payments, including 61 in Portugal and 50 in Greece, the governing body of soccer said Friday.

The $16 million FIFA Fund for Football Players was created in 2020 with the FIFPRO player union. Some clubs were suspected of closing down to avoid paying salaries and then re-started anew as a “phoenix” operation.


