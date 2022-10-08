People light candles during a vigil at Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang, East Java, Indonesia, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Indonesian police said they are bringing criminal charges against three officers and three civilians for their roles in the deaths of more than 100 people when police fired tear gas in the soccer stadium after a match on Saturday, setting off a panicked run for the exits in which many were crushed.
People pray for the victims of Saturday's soccer stampede amid the smoke from incense sticks, at Kanjuruhan Stadium, in Malang, East Java, Indonesia, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Indonesian police said Thursday they are bringing criminal charges against three officers and three civilians for their roles in the deaths of more than 100 people when police fired tear gas in a soccer stadium after a match, setting off a panicked run for the exits in which many were crushed.
Hindu priests perform cleansing ceremony at Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang, East Java, Indonesia, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Indonesian police said Thursday they are bringing criminal charges against three officers and three civilians for their roles in the deaths of more than 100 people when police fired tear gas in the soccer stadium after a match on Saturday, setting off a panicked run for the exits in which many were crushed.
A woman prays near one of the gates of Kanjuruhan Stadium where a soccer stampede killed more than 100 people on Saturday, in Malang, East Java, Indonesia, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. Police firing tear gas inside the stadium on Saturday after a soccer match triggered the disastrous crush of fans making a panicked, chaotic run for the exits, leaving hundreds dead and injured.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo, center, speaks to the media as Youth and Sports Minister Zainudin Amali, left, and Chairman of Indonesian Soccer Association Mochammad Iriawan look on during a press conference at Kanjuruhan Stadium where a soccer stampede killed more than 100 people on Saturday, in Malang, East Java, Indonesia, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. Widodo said on Wednesday that locked gates had contributed to the crush at the soccer stadium when police fired tear gas and set off a panicked run for the exits.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo, center, accompanied by, from left to right, Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Cultural Affairs of Indonesia Muhadjir Effendy, East Java Governor Khofifah Indar Parawansa, Youth and Sports Minister Zainudin Amali, Chairman of Indonesian Soccer Association Mochammad Iriawan, and National Police Chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo, speaks to the media during a press conference at Kanjuruhan Stadium where a soccer stampede killed more than 100 people on Saturday, in Malang, East Java, Indonesia, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. Widodo said on Wednesday that locked gates had contributed to the crush at the soccer stadium when police fired tear gas and set off a panicked run for the exits.
A man prays near flowers laid at the Kanjuruhan Stadium where a soccer stampede killed more than 100 people on Oct. 1, in Malang, East Java, Indonesia, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Indonesia's president said the country will not face sanctions from soccer's world governing body and will remain the host of next year's U-20 World Cup after the firing of tear gas after a match inside the half-locked stadium caused the deadly crush at the exits.
People peek inside one of the gates at Kanjuruhan Stadium where where a soccer stampede killed more than 100 people on Oct. 1, in Malang, East Java, Indonesia, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Indonesia's president said the country will not face sanctions from soccer's world governing body and will remain the host of next year's U-20 World Cup after the firing of tear gas after a match inside the half-locked stadium caused the deadly crush at the exits.
People light candles during a vigil at Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang, East Java, Indonesia, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Indonesian police said they are bringing criminal charges against three officers and three civilians for their roles in the deaths of more than 100 people when police fired tear gas in the soccer stadium after a match on Saturday, setting off a panicked run for the exits in which many were crushed.
Dicky Bisinglasi - stringer, AP
People pray for the victims of Saturday's soccer stampede amid the smoke from incense sticks, at Kanjuruhan Stadium, in Malang, East Java, Indonesia, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Indonesian police said Thursday they are bringing criminal charges against three officers and three civilians for their roles in the deaths of more than 100 people when police fired tear gas in a soccer stadium after a match, setting off a panicked run for the exits in which many were crushed.
Dicky Bisinglasi - stringer, AP
Hindu priests perform cleansing ceremony at Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang, East Java, Indonesia, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Indonesian police said Thursday they are bringing criminal charges against three officers and three civilians for their roles in the deaths of more than 100 people when police fired tear gas in the soccer stadium after a match on Saturday, setting off a panicked run for the exits in which many were crushed.
Yudha Prabowo - stringer, AP
A woman prays near one of the gates of Kanjuruhan Stadium where a soccer stampede killed more than 100 people on Saturday, in Malang, East Java, Indonesia, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. Police firing tear gas inside the stadium on Saturday after a soccer match triggered the disastrous crush of fans making a panicked, chaotic run for the exits, leaving hundreds dead and injured.
Dicky Bisinglasi - stringer, AP
Indonesian President Joko Widodo, center, speaks to the media as Youth and Sports Minister Zainudin Amali, left, and Chairman of Indonesian Soccer Association Mochammad Iriawan look on during a press conference at Kanjuruhan Stadium where a soccer stampede killed more than 100 people on Saturday, in Malang, East Java, Indonesia, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. Widodo said on Wednesday that locked gates had contributed to the crush at the soccer stadium when police fired tear gas and set off a panicked run for the exits.
Trisnadi - stringer, AP
Indonesian President Joko Widodo, center, accompanied by, from left to right, Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Cultural Affairs of Indonesia Muhadjir Effendy, East Java Governor Khofifah Indar Parawansa, Youth and Sports Minister Zainudin Amali, Chairman of Indonesian Soccer Association Mochammad Iriawan, and National Police Chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo, speaks to the media during a press conference at Kanjuruhan Stadium where a soccer stampede killed more than 100 people on Saturday, in Malang, East Java, Indonesia, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. Widodo said on Wednesday that locked gates had contributed to the crush at the soccer stadium when police fired tear gas and set off a panicked run for the exits.
Dicky Bisinglasi - stringer, AP
A man prays near flowers laid at the Kanjuruhan Stadium where a soccer stampede killed more than 100 people on Oct. 1, in Malang, East Java, Indonesia, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Indonesia's president said the country will not face sanctions from soccer's world governing body and will remain the host of next year's U-20 World Cup after the firing of tear gas after a match inside the half-locked stadium caused the deadly crush at the exits.
Dicky Bisinglasi - stringer, AP
People peek inside one of the gates at Kanjuruhan Stadium where where a soccer stampede killed more than 100 people on Oct. 1, in Malang, East Java, Indonesia, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Indonesia's president said the country will not face sanctions from soccer's world governing body and will remain the host of next year's U-20 World Cup after the firing of tear gas after a match inside the half-locked stadium caused the deadly crush at the exits.
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s president said the country will not face sanctions from soccer’s world governing body after the firing of tear gas inside a half-locked stadium caused a crush at the exits, killing 131 people, including 17 children.
Joko Widodo said FIFA President Giani Infantino wrote in a letter to him about potential collaborations between Indonesia and FIFA and the country will remain the host of next year's U-20 World Cup joined by 24 countries from five continents.
“Based on the letter, thank God, Indonesian football is not sanctioned by FIFA,” Widodo said in a video posted on the presidential office’s YouTube channel late Friday.
In its security protocols, FIFA advises against the use of tear gas in or around stadiums and recommends exit gates be unlocked at all times during a game. While those rules are considered a safety standard, they don’t apply to domestic or national leagues and FIFA has no authority over how local governments and police control crowds.
Widodo toured the Kanjuruhan soccer stadium in Malang city on Wednesday and said several locked gates had contributed to the disaster that followed a league game between host Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya on Oct. 1. The national police chief on Thursday said the stadium did not have a proper operating certificate and criminal charges would be brought against six people, including three police officers.
Indonesia’s national soccer association, known locally as PSSI, has long struggled to manage the game domestically.
Gaining the right to host next year’s Under-20 World Cup was a major milestone in Indonesia’s soccer development, raising hopes that a successful tournament would turn around longstanding problems that have blighted the sport in the nation, home to more than 277 million people.
The deadly crush at is a tragic reminder, however, that Indonesia is one of the most dangerous countries in which to attend a game.
Since last week, the domestic league has been suspended. Widodo has ordered the sports minister, the national police chief and the soccer federation to conduct a thorough investigation into the deadly stadium crush.
He said on Friday that Indonesian government has agreed to take collaborative measures with FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation to improve stadium safety to prevent another tragedy.
“FIFA, together with the government will set a transformation team for Indonesian football,” Widodo said, adding that Infantino would also to visit Indonesia in the near future.
He said that FIFA will be based in Indonesia during these processes to improve safety standards at all football stadiums across the country, formulate security procedures and protocols for the police based on international standards, take feedback from Indonesian football clubs and fans, regulate season calendar under risk-based considerations as well as to involve experts from various fields for advice.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.