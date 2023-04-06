Support Local Journalism

SAN PEDRO CUTUD, Philippines (AP) — At least 12 Filipinos are to be nailed to crosses to reenact Jesus Christ’s suffering in a gory Good Friday tradition that is rejected by the Catholic church but draws huge crowds of devotees and tourists to the Philippines, an Asian bastion of Christianity.

The real-life crucifixions in the farming village of San Pedro Cutud in Pampanga province north of Manila were resuming after a three-year pause due to the coronavirus pandemic. At least 12 men would participate, including 62-year-old sign painter Ruben Enaje, who will be nailed to a wooden cross for the 34th time in Cutud and two other nearby villages, organizers said.


