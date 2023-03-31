...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT
TODAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches, with up to 6 additional inches on the benches of Davis
and Weber counties.
* WHERE...Tooele and Rush Valleys, Eastern Box Elder County,
Northern Wasatch Front, Salt Lake Valley, Utah Valley and
Cache Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Until noon MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will persist this morning before
becoming showery in the afternoon. Snow will be heavy at times,
particularly along the east benches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx.
Finland's President Sauli Niinisto signs Finland's national Nato legislation in Helsinki, Finland, Thursday March 23, 2023. The Finnish president has sealed the Nordic country’s historic bid to join NATO by signing into laws the required legal amendments needed for membership in the military alliance. The president's move Thursday means Finland is now awaiting approval from Turkey and Hungary, the only two of NATO’s 30 existing members that haven’t ratified its bid.
FILE - Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin pauses as she speaks during a media conference at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Having held Finland’s top job for over three years now Prime Minister Sanna Marin - one of Europe’s most visible and youngest government leaders - has witnessed major changes inside and outside the Nordic country that borders Russia.
Turkish lawmakers from the Ruling Justice and Development Party lawmakers vote in favor of Finland's bid to join NATO, late Thursday, March 30, 2023, at the parliament in Ankara, Turkey. All 276 lawmakers present voted unanimously in favor of Finland's bid, days after Hungary's parliament also endorsed Helsinki's accession.
Markku Ulander - foreign subscriber, Lehtikuva
Jean-Francois Badias - stringer, AP
HELSINKI (AP) — Finland received the green light to join NATO when Turkey ratified the Nordic country’s membership late Thursday, becoming the last country in the 30-member Western military alliance to sign off.
All NATO members must vote unanimously to admit a new country. into the alliance. The decision by the Turkish parliament followed Hungary’s ratification of Finland’s bid earlier in the week.
The addition of Finland, which shares a 1,340 kilometer (832 miles) border with Russia, will more than double the size of NATO’s border with Russia.
However, a few more steps and procedures are required before the northern European nation becomes the 31st full NATO member:
ACCEPTANCE LETTERS
Turkey and Hungary dispatch acceptance letters to the United States which is the depositary, or safekeeper, of NATO under the alliance’s 1949 founding treaty. The letters will be filed in the archives of the U.S. State Department, which will notify NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg that the conditions for inviting Finland to become a member were met.
INVITATION
NATO sends a letter signed by Stoltenberg inviting Finland to join the military alliance.
SIGNATURES
Finland sends its own acceptance document, signed by Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto, to the U.S. State Department. Finnish President Sauli Niinistö authorized Haavisto to sign the document. Either the Finnish Embassy in Washington or a Finnish government official will deliver the document.
FULL MEMBERSHIP
Once Finland’s membership acceptance document reaches the State Department in Washington, the country officially becomes a NATO member.
FINLAND-SWEDEN
Finland and neighboring Sweden jointly applied for NATO membership in May 2022. The countries, which have close cultural, economic and political ties, planned to enter the alliance simultaneously.
Sweden’s bid, however, has stalled due to opposition from Turkey, whose president has said his country wouldn’t ratify membership before disputes between Ankara and Stockholm were resolved. The Turkish government has accused Sweden of being too soft on groups that it deems to be terror organizations.
Hungary’s parliament also has yet to ratify Sweden’s accession to NATO, and it remains unclear when it will do so.
