HAVANA (AP) — Fiona strengthened into a hurricane Sunday as it bore down on Puerto Rico, where it had already left hundreds of thousands without power and threatened to dump potentially “historic” levels of rain.

Forecasters said the downpour was expected to produce landslides and heavy flooding, with up to 25 inches (64 centimeters) possible in isolated areas.

