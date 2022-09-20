Support Local Journalism

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane Fiona raked the Turks and Caicos Islands on Tuesday as a Category 3 storm after devastating Puerto Rico.

Hurricane conditions were slamming Grand Turk, the small British territory's capital island, on Tuesday morning after the government imposed a curfew and urged people to flee flood-prone areas.

