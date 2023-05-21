.Warm temperatures may melt snowpack and increase river flows.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY, JUNE
15...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Thursday, June 15.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Smoke billows from the still smoldering Manila Central Post Office as a fire hits early Monday, May 22, 2023 in Manila, Philippines. A massive fire tore through Manila's historic post office building overnight, police and postal officials said Monday.
A statue of a postman is enveloped in smoke in front of the Manila Central Post Office as it caught fire early Monday, May 22, 2023 in Manila, Philippines. A massive fire tore through Manila's historic post office building overnight, police and postal officials said Monday.
Smoke billows from the still smoldering Manila Central Post Office as a fire hits early Monday, May 22, 2023 in Manila, Philippines. A massive fire tore through Manila's historic post office building overnight, police and postal officials said Monday.
Smoke billows from the still smoldering Manila Central Post Office as a fire hits early Monday, May 22, 2023 in Manila, Philippines. A massive fire tore through Manila's historic post office building overnight, police and postal officials said Monday.
Smoke billows from the still smoldering Manila Central Post Office as a fire hits early Monday, May 22, 2023 in Manila, Philippines. A massive fire tore through Manila's historic post office building overnight, police and postal officials said Monday.
Smoke billows from the still smoldering Manila Central Post Office as a fire hits early Monday, May 22, 2023 in Manila, Philippines. A massive fire tore through Manila's historic post office building overnight, police and postal officials said Monday.
Firemen fold a Philippine flag in front of the Manila Central Post Office after it caught fire early Monday, May 22, 2023 in Manila, Philippines. A massive fire tore through Manila's historic post office building overnight, police and postal officials said Monday.
Smoke billows from the still smoldering Manila Central Post Office as a fire hits early Monday, May 22, 2023 in Manila, Philippines. A massive fire tore through Manila's historic post office building overnight, police and postal officials said Monday.
Smoke billows from the still smoldering Manila Central Post Office as a fire hits early Monday, May 22, 2023 in Manila, Philippines. A massive fire tore through Manila's historic post office building overnight, police and postal officials said Monday.
Smoke billows from the still smoldering Manila Central Post Office as a fire hits early Monday, May 22, 2023 in Manila, Philippines. A massive fire tore through Manila's historic post office building overnight, police and postal officials said Monday.
Smoke billows from the still smoldering Manila Central Post Office as a fire hits early Monday, May 22, 2023 in Manila, Philippines. A massive fire tore through Manila's historic post office building overnight, police and postal officials said Monday.
Aaron Favila - staff, AP
A statue of a postman is enveloped in smoke in front of the Manila Central Post Office as it caught fire early Monday, May 22, 2023 in Manila, Philippines. A massive fire tore through Manila's historic post office building overnight, police and postal officials said Monday.
Aaron Favila - staff, AP
Smoke billows from the still smoldering Manila Central Post Office as a fire hits early Monday, May 22, 2023 in Manila, Philippines. A massive fire tore through Manila's historic post office building overnight, police and postal officials said Monday.
Aaron Favila - staff, AP
Smoke billows from the still smoldering Manila Central Post Office as a fire hits early Monday, May 22, 2023 in Manila, Philippines. A massive fire tore through Manila's historic post office building overnight, police and postal officials said Monday.
Aaron Favila - staff, AP
Smoke billows from the still smoldering Manila Central Post Office as a fire hits early Monday, May 22, 2023 in Manila, Philippines. A massive fire tore through Manila's historic post office building overnight, police and postal officials said Monday.
Aaron Favila - staff, AP
Smoke billows from the still smoldering Manila Central Post Office as a fire hits early Monday, May 22, 2023 in Manila, Philippines. A massive fire tore through Manila's historic post office building overnight, police and postal officials said Monday.
Aaron Favila - staff, AP
Firemen fold a Philippine flag in front of the Manila Central Post Office after it caught fire early Monday, May 22, 2023 in Manila, Philippines. A massive fire tore through Manila's historic post office building overnight, police and postal officials said Monday.
Aaron Favila - staff, AP
Smoke billows from the still smoldering Manila Central Post Office as a fire hits early Monday, May 22, 2023 in Manila, Philippines. A massive fire tore through Manila's historic post office building overnight, police and postal officials said Monday.
Aaron Favila - staff, AP
Smoke billows from the still smoldering Manila Central Post Office as a fire hits early Monday, May 22, 2023 in Manila, Philippines. A massive fire tore through Manila's historic post office building overnight, police and postal officials said Monday.
Aaron Favila - staff, AP
Smoke billows from the still smoldering Manila Central Post Office as a fire hits early Monday, May 22, 2023 in Manila, Philippines. A massive fire tore through Manila's historic post office building overnight, police and postal officials said Monday.
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A massive fire tore through Manila’s historic post office building overnight, slightly injuring one person and razing the nearly 100-year-old landmark in the Philippine capital, police and postal officials said Monday.
The fire started before midnight in the basement of the neoclassical, five-story building and was brought under control Monday morning more than seven hours after it began, firefighters said.
An investigation was underway to determine the cause of the fire and what was damaged, officials said.
The Manila Central Post Office was one of the capital’s busiest office buildings but was closed when the fire started. The building was the country’s main mail-sorting and distribution hub and was the central office for the Philippine Postal Corporation.
Postal service in the Philippines began during the Spanish colonial period with horse-riding mail couriers.
The building, now recognized as a national landmark, was built in 1926 with high columns in the traditional neoclassical style. It was severely damaged during World War II and was rebuilt in 1946.
It is located along the Pasig River and on a main intersection of the capital's key roads.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.