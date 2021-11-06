A man is carried for treatment after a fire in a hospital's COVID-19 ward that caught fire in Ahmednagar, in the western Indian state of Maharashtra, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Ten patients died in the fire, officials said. Such incidents are not uncommon in India. In May, when the country was battling a devastating surge in coronavirus cases, a fire in a COVID-19 ward in western India killed at least 18 patients.
People inspect a hospital's COVID-19 ward that caught fire in Ahmednagar, in the western Indian state of Maharashtra, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Ten patients died in the fire, officials said. Such incidents are not uncommon in India. In May, when the country was battling a devastating surge in coronavirus cases, a fire in a COVID-19 ward in western India killed at least 18 patients.
A man is carried for treatment after a fire in a hospital's COVID-19 ward that caught fire in Ahmednagar, in the western Indian state of Maharashtra, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Ten patients died in the fire, officials said. Such incidents are not uncommon in India. In May, when the country was battling a devastating surge in coronavirus cases, a fire in a COVID-19 ward in western India killed at least 18 patients.
STR
People inspect a hospital's COVID-19 ward that caught fire in Ahmednagar, in the western Indian state of Maharashtra, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Ten patients died in the fire, officials said. Such incidents are not uncommon in India. In May, when the country was battling a devastating surge in coronavirus cases, a fire in a COVID-19 ward in western India killed at least 18 patients.