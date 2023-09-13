Support Local Journalism

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — A fire in a nine-story apartment building in Vietnam’s capital killed at least 56 people, including at least four children, and injured at least 37, authorities said Wednesday

The fire started just before midnight Tuesday in a building housing about 150 residents. Firefighters contained the blaze, but the building's location at end of a narrow alley made rescue operations difficult. Dozens of people remained trapped in the building until after dawn, state media reports said.


