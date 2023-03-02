Support Local Journalism

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong firefighters battled a blaze early Friday that broke out at a construction site in the city's popular shopping district.

The fire erupted at the site of The Mariners’ Club redevelopment project in the densely populated Tsim Sha Tsui district at about 11 p.m. on Thursday night. Multiple floors of the structure — including scaffolding — were on fire, and burning debris floated in the air. No casualties have been reported.


