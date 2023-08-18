Support Local Journalism

SANTA CRUZ DE TENERIFE, Canary Islands (AP) — Firefighters in Spain's Canary Islands are battling dense smoke and high temperatures to try to control the worst wildfire in decades on the main tourist island of Tenerife, officials said Friday.

The fire started late Tuesday in the north of the island and has forced authorities in eight municipalities to order the evacuation of more than 4,500 people and the confinement of thousands more. Confinement means residents are strongly advised to stay indoors with windows closed.


