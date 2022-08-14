Support Local Journalism

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — A strong explosion at a fireworks storage area tore through a popular market in Armenia's capital on Sunday, killing at least two people, injuring 60 others and setting off a large fire.

Firefighters labored into the night after the early afternoon blast at the Surmalu market to put out the blaze that sent a towering column of thick smoke over the center of Yerevan. Rescue workers and volunteers searched amid still-exploding fireworks for victims who might be trapped under slabs of concrete and twisted metal.

