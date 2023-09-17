Russia Ukraine War

FILE - Exterior view of the grain storage terminal during visit of United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres at the Odesa Sea Port, in Odesa, Ukraine, Aug. 19, 2022. Two cargo ships have arrived in one of Ukraine’s ports Saturday, using a temporary Black Sea corridor established by the government. They're the first since Russia’s withdrawal from a wartime agreement designed to ensure safe grain exports from the invaded country’s ports

 Kostiantyn Liberov - stringer, ASSOCIATED PRESS

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Two cargo ships arrived in one of Ukraine's ports over the weekend, using a temporary Black Sea corridor established by Kyiv following Russia's withdrawal from a wartime agreement designed to ensure safe grain exports from the invaded country’s ports.

Two Palau-flagged bulk carriers, Aroyat and Resilient Africa, docked Saturday at the seaport of Chornomorsk in the southern Odesa region, according to an online statement by the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority. The vessels are the first civilian cargo ships to reach one of the Odesa ports since Russia exited the grain deal.


