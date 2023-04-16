Support Local Journalism

WAKAYAMA, Japan (AP) — As soon as Tsutomu Konishi noticed an object that flew over his head and landed near Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at a campaign event at this fishing port, he and a group of other fishermen swarmed the man who officials later identified as a suspect in the attack.

As a security officer covered the object with a bullet proof briefcase, one of the fishermen grabbed the man's neck from behind, another pushed his head down, and Konishi latched onto his leg. They were holding the man as police officers pulled him to the ground.


