FILE - Terminal 5 at Heathrow Airport in London, which handles British Airways flights, stands virtually empty of passengers as staff standby to help during a British Airways pilots' strike, Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. British Airways cancelled dozens of flights on Friday, May 26, 2023, due to computer problems, disrupting the plans of thousands of travelers at the start of a busy holiday weekend.

 Matt Dunham - staff, AP

LONDON (AP) — British Airways canceled dozens of flights Friday, blaming computer problems for disrupting plans for thousands of passengers at the start of a busy holiday weekend — a rocky kickoff to the summer travel season in Europe.

The technical glitches and strikes by airport staff across Europe are stirring concerns about a repeat of last summer's post-pandemic air travel chaos that unleashed delays, cancellations and mountains of lost luggage from London to Sweden to Amsterdam.


