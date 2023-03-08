...Threat for snow squalls late this afternoon and evening...
A cold front will move eastward across Utah and southwest Wyoming
this evening. This cold front will aid in the development of
scattered, locally heavy snow showers and snow squalls from late
this afternoon through this evening. These snow showers and
squalls will be capable of causing low visibility, rapid changes
in visibility, gusty winds and difficult driving conditions. These
conditions have the potential of impacting the Wednesday evening
commute. Those with travel plans late this afternoon and evening
should continue to monitor the latest forecasts.
For more information from NOAA/s National Weather Service visit...
http://weather.gov/saltlakecity
For information on potential travel impacts visit...
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx
1 of 9
People walk under the snow along the Long Walk towards Windsor Castle, Berkshire, Wednesday March 8, 2023. Parts of the UK wake up to snow and a yellow weather warning.
Early morning swimmers brave the cold at King Edward's Bay, near Tynemouth on the North East coast of England, as parts of the UK wake up to snow and a yellow weather warning, on Wednesday March 8, 2023.
Cars driving through snow on the the M5 motorway near Taunton, England, Wednesday March 8, 2023. More sleet and snow is expected across southern England and south Wales on Wednesday while scattered snow and hail showers will impact Scotland's northern coasts as the Arctic blast intensifies.
People walk under the snow along the Long Walk towards Windsor Castle, Berkshire, Wednesday March 8, 2023. Parts of the UK wake up to snow and a yellow weather warning.
Yui Mok - foreign subscriber, PA
Early morning swimmers brave the cold at King Edward's Bay, near Tynemouth on the North East coast of England, as parts of the UK wake up to snow and a yellow weather warning, on Wednesday March 8, 2023.
Owen Humphreys - foreign subscriber, PA
Cars driving through snow on the the M5 motorway near Taunton, England, Wednesday March 8, 2023. More sleet and snow is expected across southern England and south Wales on Wednesday while scattered snow and hail showers will impact Scotland's northern coasts as the Arctic blast intensifies.
Ben Birchall - foreign subscriber, PA
Snow settles on Glastonbury Tor as parts of the UK wake up to snow and a yellow weather warning, in Glastonbury, England, Wednesday March 8, 2023.
Ben Birchall - foreign subscriber, PA
A jogger takes an early morning run in the snow at the Long Walk at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, Wednesday March 8, 2023. Parts of the UK wake up to snow and a yellow weather warning.
Yui Mok - foreign subscriber, PA
A jogger takes an early morning run in the snow at the Long Walk at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, Wednesday March 8, 2023. Parts of the UK wake up to snow and a yellow weather warning.
Yui Mok - foreign subscriber, PA
People walk in the snow along the Long Walk at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, Wednesday March 8, 2023. Parts of the UK wake up to snow and a yellow weather warning.
Yui Mok - foreign subscriber, PA
A person walks a dog in the early morning as snow falls on the Long Walk at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, Wednesday March 8, 2023. Parts of the UK wake up to snow and a yellow weather warning.
Yui Mok - foreign subscriber, PA
People walk dogs under the snow along the Long Walk at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, Wednesday March 8, 2023. Parts of the UK wake up to snow and a yellow weather warning.
LONDON (AP) — Dozens of flights were suspended in the U.K. and some schools had to close on Wednesday as snow blanketed much of the country.
Britain's national weather agency, the Met Office, said temperatures in the Scottish Highlands dropped to minus 15.4 degrees Celsius (4 Fahrenheit) overnight, the coldest night recorded this year so far. Freezing Arctic air is expected to blast the U.K. for the rest of the week, it added, warning of travel disruptions and power cuts in rural regions in the north.
Bristol Airport in southwest England was temporarily closed for snow clearing and all flights were suspended Wednesday morning. In London, Gatwick Airport said some passengers experienced minor delays.
In Wales, dozens of schools were closed amid heavy snowfall.
The Met Office said the unsettled weather was a result of a clash between an Arctic maritime air mass and milder Atlantic air. Sleet, snow and freezing temperatures will continue to affect most areas of the U.K. until Friday, it said.
The weather office said it wasn’t particularly unusual for such a cold snap to hit the country in spring, when conditions are often highly variable. Statistically, it said, snow is marginally more likely in March than it is in December in Britain.
Heavy snow also disrupted some travel in Sweden Wednesday.
About a dozen flights were canceled or delayed at Stockholm Airport, and Stockholm public transport operator SL said some bus and rail services were also affected.
The Swedish Meteorological and Hydrological Institute issued a yellow warning, the lowest of its three warnings, for continued difficult weather on Wednesday.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.