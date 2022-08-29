Support Local Journalism

BAGHDAD (AP) — A hugely influential Shiite cleric announced he would resign from Iraqi politics on Monday and his angry followers stormed the government palace in response, sparking fears that violence could erupt in a country already beset by its worst political crisis in years.

Iraq's government has been deadlocked since cleric Muqtada al-Sadr’s party won the largest share of seats in October parliamentary elections but not enough to secure a majority government. He refused to negotiate with Iran-backed Shiite rivals to form a consensus government.

